Washington to play Boise State in 1st round of NIT

The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
