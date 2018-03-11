Eagles to play Utah Valley in 1st round of CBI Tournament

The University of Washington Men's Basketball Team earned a number five seed in the 2018 National Invitational Tournament and will host four-seed Boise State on Wednesday, March 14 at 7 p.m.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
The Eastern Washington University men's basketball team has been invited to play in the College Basketball Invitational and will open play on Tuesday.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.More >>
A long road trip, a late game and a hot-shooting opponent conspired against the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team as it fell 82-73 to Portland State Wednesday.More >>
A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).More >>
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.More >>
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.More >>
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.More >>
