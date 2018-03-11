4 Gonzaga will play #13 UNC Greensboro in the first round of NCAA Tournament

The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.

Gonzaga finished the season 30-4 and won their sixth straight West Coast Conference Title after beating BYU, 74-54 on Tuesday. By winning the WCC Tournament, the Zags secured their 20th consecutive spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Gonzaga made an appearance in the national championship - the furthest they have ever gone in the NCAA Tournament.

UNC Greensboro won the Southern Conference Tournament and finished the regular season with a 27-7 record.