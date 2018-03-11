4 Gonzaga will play #13 UNC Greensboro in the first round of NCAA Tournament

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.More >>
Monday will be the third-ever postseason matchup between the teams, with each team winning once before.More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
EWU Athletics For a half, the Eagles looked every bit like the Big Sky Conference's representative in the NCAA Tournament. But a turnaround in fortune in the second half helped Montana defeat the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team 82-65 in EWU's seventh Big Sky Conference Tournament championship game in school history Saturday (March 10) at the Reno (Nevada) Events Center. The Eagles led 40-29 at halftime thanks to 53.3 percent shooting that included 8-...More >>
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.More >>
Rylee Kane had a career-high 31 points, and carried the ‘Jackets to victory with seven rebounds and seven assists.More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Gonzaga Bulldogs snagged a #4 seed in the NCAA tournament and will play #13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Boise, ID. This is Gonzaga's 20th consecutive appearance in the tournament, which ranks 6th in current active streaks, with Kansas at the top of the list, making their 29th appearance this year.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
The four seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs will take on the 13 seeded UNC Greensboro in the first round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. The Zags are in the West region and will be playing their first round matchup in Boise, ID on Thursday.More >>
Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.More >>
Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.More >>
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.More >>
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.More >>
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.More >>
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.More >>
GU has won all four of the previous meetings against the Cougars in the WCC Tournament, with the last matchup coming in the 2016 semifinals, an 88-84 Bulldog victory.More >>
GU has won all four of the previous meetings against the Cougars in the WCC Tournament, with the last matchup coming in the 2016 semifinals, an 88-84 Bulldog victory.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>