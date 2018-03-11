Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

by Spokane Chiefs 

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena.

Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0.

Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, this time on the power play, as Jaret Anderson-Dolan picked up his 37th goal of the season.

Tyler Benson opened the scoring in the second period, striking at 12:27 to pull the Giants even once again at 2-2.

Hudson Elynuik, who was one of three overage players honored in a pre-game ceremony, put the Chiefs back on top when Dalton Hamaliuk fed him a pass from the edge of the trapezoid that he one-timed in to make it 3-2. 

Both teams came out firing in a penalty-filled third period, with each putting double digit shots on net. After a Vancouver power play score and a pair of deflection goals from forward Riley Woods, the Chiefs held a two-goal advantage at 5-3 with under eight minutes remaining. The Giants struck twice more on the power play, with goals from Tyler Popowich and Tyler Benson, to send things to overtime tied at five apiece.

Spokane survived a penalty kill in the 3-on-3 extra frame, but couldn't score in the shootout as Dawson Holt's lone score proved to be all the Giants needed to earn the extra point.

Spokane outshot Vancouver 34-29 on the night, going 2-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill. Dawson Weatherill picked up the loss in net for the Spokane, while Trent Miner earned the win for Vancouver.

