Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

The Olympic champion U.S. women's hockey players are trying to extend their gold-medal fame beyond the afterglow of their victory tour. Captain Meghan.

(AP Photo/Nick Wass). Meghan Duggan, of the gold medal winning US women's Olympic hockey team, listens to a question from the media before an outdoor NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday, March 3, 2018, ...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Several members of the USA women's hockey team clown around with their gold medals as they watch the Tie Break Tens tennis tournament at Madison Square Garden, Monday, March 5, 2018 in New York. The Tie Break Tens' New York ev...

Patrik Laine got his fourth career hat trick and set a career high with his 38th goal, lifting the Winnipeg Jets over the New York Rangers 3-0.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens). Winnipeg Jets right wing Patrik Laine (29) of Finland keeps the puck from New York Rangers center David Desharnais (51) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in New York, Tuesday, March 6, 2018.

Pekka Rinne stopped 26 shots, Ryan Hartman scored at 5:33 of the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the Dallas Stars 2-0 for a franchise-record ninth straight victory.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey). CORRECTS TO THIRD PERIOD NOT SECOND Nashville Predators' Colton Sissons, center, celebrates a goal by teammate Ryan Hartman against Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32), of Finland, in the third period of an NHL hockey game ...

The minor league that brought 3-on-3 overtime to hockey more than a decade before the NHL is adding a new innovation this season for the playoffs.

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2015, members of the Anaheim Ducks skate over the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo before Game 1 of a first-round NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Anaheim, Calif. With the top three teams i...

Hall of Fame player Ron Francis is out as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes after four years but will remain with the team in another front-office position.

Sheary, Crosby lead Penguins past Flyers and into first place in the Metropolitan Division.

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Pittsburgh Penguins' Conor Sheary celebrates after a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Wednesday, March 7, 2018, in Philadelphia.

Roberto Luongo made 40 saves in his second shutout of the season and Nick Bjugstad scored his fourth goal in two games as the Florida Panthers beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-0 for their seventh straight home win.

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee). Florida Panthers center Micheal Haley, center, celebrates with defenseman Alexander Petrovic (6) and center Derek MacKenzie (17) after scoring during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Montreal Canadiens, Thurs...

The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says Olympic participation in 2022 is possible but not essential to growing hockey in China.

Daly: 2022 China Games possible for NHL, but long way off

by Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena.

Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0.

Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, this time on the power play, as Jaret Anderson-Dolan picked up his 37th goal of the season.

Tyler Benson opened the scoring in the second period, striking at 12:27 to pull the Giants even once again at 2-2.

Hudson Elynuik, who was one of three overage players honored in a pre-game ceremony, put the Chiefs back on top when Dalton Hamaliuk fed him a pass from the edge of the trapezoid that he one-timed in to make it 3-2.

Both teams came out firing in a penalty-filled third period, with each putting double digit shots on net. After a Vancouver power play score and a pair of deflection goals from forward Riley Woods, the Chiefs held a two-goal advantage at 5-3 with under eight minutes remaining. The Giants struck twice more on the power play, with goals from Tyler Popowich and Tyler Benson, to send things to overtime tied at five apiece.

Spokane survived a penalty kill in the 3-on-3 extra frame, but couldn't score in the shootout as Dawson Holt's lone score proved to be all the Giants needed to earn the extra point.

Spokane outshot Vancouver 34-29 on the night, going 2-for-6 on the power play and 2-for-5 on the penalty kill. Dawson Weatherill picked up the loss in net for the Spokane, while Trent Miner earned the win for Vancouver.