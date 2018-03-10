Richard Sherman agrees to deal with 49ers - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Richard Sherman agrees to deal with 49ers

Just 36 hours after being released by the Seattle Seahawks, three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has agreed to a 3-year $39 million dollar deal with the San Francisco 49ers, according to multiple reports. Sherman was one of the faces of the Seahawks vaunted defense known as the Legion of Boom. He has led the NFL in interceptions and passes defended since entering the league in 2011.

Sherman met with the 49ers Friday night into Saturday afternoon before agreeing to the deal. The veteran corner is coming off an Achilles injury he suffered last November in a game versus the Arizona Cardinals. He was set to make $11 million dollars this season with the Seahawks before they released him Friday morning.

