Annual Pro Day features 9 Eagles

On a night Big Sky Conference MVP Bogdan Bliznyuk became the all-time leading scorer in the 55-year history of the league and set a trio of tournament records.More >>
With Albert Havili turning in an impressive performance in the bench press, nine former Eastern Washington University football players took part in testing for 15 professional football scouts.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
The winner of the EWU-SUU game advances to Saturday's championship game at 5 p.m., with the winner receiving a berth into the NCAA Tournament.More >>
The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.More >>
A long road trip, a late game and a hot-shooting opponent conspired against the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team as it fell 82-73 to Portland State Wednesday.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz helped close out the win with a game-high 27 points. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored 12 of Idaho's 21 fourth-quarter points.More >>
Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.More >>
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.More >>
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.More >>
A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).More >>
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.More >>
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.More >>
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.More >>
Senior Bogdan Bliznyuk went over the 2,000-point mark in his career and finished with a game-high 17, but three other Eagles scored in double figures as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team beat Idaho State 74-69 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday (Feb. 24) in Pocatello.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44. "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...More >>
