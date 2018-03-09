Idaho advances to Big Sky Championship after beating Portland State, 102-99

By Idaho Athletics

RENO, Nev. – It was another record-setting day for the Vandals, as #2 Idaho took down #6 Portland State, 102-99, on Friday afternoon in the Big Sky Tournament Semifinals in Reno. With the win, the Vandals advance to the Championship game on Saturday, against top-seeded Northern Colorado.



Both offenses were hot all day, but the Vandals were hotter. Idaho connected on 16-of-31 from beyond the arc, including 9-of-13 in the second half.



Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record, passing teammate Mikayla Ferenz. Ferenz was outstanding as well, finishing with a near triple double at 22 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists.



The Vandals shared the ball well all night, setting a Big Sky Tournament record with 31 assists, doing so on 36 made baskets.



The rest of the squad also stepped up. Allison Kirby recorded a career-best with nine assists, while Isabelle Hadden set a new career-best with 18 points.



Check back later for more from today.