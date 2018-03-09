Vandals fall to Southern Utah, 92-78 in Big Sky Quarterfinals

By Idaho Athletics

RENO, Nev. – Some things aren't meant to be, and a Big Sky Championship just wasn't in the cards for Idaho men's basketball as the Vandals fell to Southern Utah, 92-78, in the quarterfinals.



THE GAME



Southern Utah came out on fire, connecting on 7-of-10 from the floor to start the game. Idaho was able to weather the storm to keep things close, before the Thunderbirds built a double-digit lead in the final minutes of the half.



Idaho responded late in the frame. Trevon Allen was able to get going late in the half, connecting on a pair of 3's and a tough jumper to go on an 8-0 run by himself to give Idaho a 41-40.



The Thunderbirds began the second in the same way as the first, going 7-of-10 from the floor. Southern Utah was able to build its lead back up to double-figures midway through the half.



Idaho bounced back yet again, with clutch buckets from Brayon Blake and Arkadiy Mkrtychyan to cut it to four points with about eight minutes to play.



But Southern Utah kept finding the bottom of the net, and was able to rebuild its lead to double-figures behind its hot shooting. Idaho continued to compete down the stretch, but the shots just weren't falling, as Southern Utah pulled away late for the 92-78 win.



THE NAME



Brayon Blake. The senior recorded his 12th double-double of the season, with 27 points and 12 rebounds.



THE NOTES



The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.



Blake recorded his 12th double-double of the season. Idaho went 10-2 in those games.



Blake now has 298 rebounds, the fifth most in a single-season in team history.



Idaho is now 2-3 in Big Sky Tournament games in Reno. The tournament will move to Boise next season.

