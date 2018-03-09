Vandals fall to Southern Utah, 92-78 in Big Sky Quarterfinals

Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.More >>
This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.More >>
The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.More >>
Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.More >>
Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) on Monday at 6 p.m.More >>
Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.More >>
Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.More >>
Gonzaga was selected for its ninth NCAA Tournament in 10 years and 10th overall.More >>
The Zags are 30-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with eight trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.More >>
The Saints will play on Friday at 9:45 versus the winner of Vanguard and Bethel, while Providence will take on MidAmerican Nazarene on Friday at 6:15.More >>
The Pavilion on the campus of UC Davis proved to be one of the toughest places in the country to play this season. The Idaho Vandals learned that first hand, falling to the Aggies 82-62 in the first round of the Women's National Invitational Tournament on Thursday.More >>
Taylor Pierce was exceptional, tying a career-high with 29 points and nine 3's, a new Big Sky Tournament record.More >>
The Vandals move to 22-9 on the year, the seventh most wins in a season in program history.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz helped close out the win with a game-high 27 points. She went 4-for-4 from the free-throw line and scored 12 of Idaho's 21 fourth-quarter points.More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.More >>
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.More >>
Idaho's big three of Mikayla Ferenz, Taylor Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell provided the offensive spark for the Vandals. They combined for all but four of Idaho's points.More >>
