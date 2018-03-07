Ichiro finalizes 1-year deal to return to Mariners

Manager Scott Servais said Ichiro will likely work out with the team for the the next three to four days before getting into Cactus League action.More >>
Manager Scott Servais said Ichiro will likely work out with the team for the the next three to four days before getting into Cactus League action.More >>
Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.More >>
Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.More >>
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.”More >>
"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.”More >>