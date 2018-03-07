Seahawks trading Michael Bennett to Eagles

The Seattle Seahawks have traded defensive lineman Michael Bennett and a seventh-round draft pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here it goes: Seahawks are trading DE Michael Bennett and a seventh-round pick to Eagles for a fifth-round pick and WR Marcus Johnson, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

Bennett also confirmed the deal on his Twitter account.

?????????????????????????????????? free meek mill pic.twitter.com/RgpOme044m — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) March 7, 2018

Bennett, who will turn 33-years-old in November, led the Seahawks to a 9-7 record this past season, while also making the Pro Bowl. Bennett is one of just eight defensive lineman to make each of the last three Pro Bowls and has had at least five sacks in each of his last six seasons.

Bennett signed a three-year contract extension worth $31.5 million at the end of the 2016 season and has a $1.65 million base salary and roster bonuses of $4 million. This trade frees the Seahawks of $2.2 million in cap space for upcoming season.

Bennett spent five seasons in Seattle and wrote a heartfelt letter on Instagram to Seahawks fans: