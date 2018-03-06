Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54

Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.More >>
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.More >>
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.More >>
GU has won all four of the previous meetings against the Cougars in the WCC Tournament, with the last matchup coming in the 2016 semifinals, an 88-84 Bulldog victory.More >>
After seven seasons in charge of the Montana State University Billings men's basketball program, head coach Jamie Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday.More >>
Agony was at the end for the Montana State Bobcats today in Reno, Nevada.More >>
It wasn't always easy, but the senior class of the Montana State Bobcats took over the game in the second half, as the team begins their title defense with a victory over North Dakota 68-58. Rebekka Hatchard and Delany Junkermier each hit multiple threes in the second half after the Fighting Hawks got the game within 5.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...More >>
A NCAA Division I record and move up to third on the Big Sky Conference all-time men's basketball scoring chart were the accomplishments last week for Eastern Washington University's Bogdan Bliznyuk as he was selected as the Ready Nutrition Player of the Week by the league office on Monday (March 5).More >>
Washington State University men's basketball junior forward Robert Franks has been named the 2018 Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year, it was announced on the Pac-12 Network's Sports Report, Monday evening.More >>
Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.More >>
The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.More >>
Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.More >>
GU has won all four of the previous meetings against the Cougars in the WCC Tournament, with the last matchup coming in the 2016 semifinals, an 88-84 Bulldog victory.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs fought through a scrappy game to come out ahead, 65-53, over San Francisco in the West Coast Conference Tournament Semifinals on Monday at the Orleans Arena. Jill Barta led all scorers with 19 points, going eight-of-13 from the field with 10 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the year. Zykera Rice grabbed 10 boards herself with six points, and Emma Stach was huge down the stretch, scoring 14 points, her season high, going four-of-seve...More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
