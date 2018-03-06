Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Connect
Photo: Gonzaga Athletics Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the BYU Cougars, 74-54 on Tuesday to win the West Coast Conference tournament championship and secure a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament. This is the sixth straight WCC championship for Gonzaga and their eighth in the last ten years.

Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game. Tillie becomes the fifth straight Gonzaga player to take home WCC tournament MVP honors - Nigel Williams-Goss won the MVP last season. With this win, Gonzaga becomes the first team to reach the 30-win plateau this season.

Next Up - Gonzaga has the rest of the week to relax until Mar. 11 when they will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54

    Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54

    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics

    Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.

    More >>

    Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game.

    More >>

  • Zags wins WCC tournament title beating San Diego, 79-71

    Zags wins WCC tournament title beating San Diego, 79-71

    Zags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament titleZags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament title
    Zags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament titleZags win their 2nd straight WCC tournament title

    The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

    More >>

    The Zags (27-5) were led by Jill Barta’s 32 points. She was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player after going 10-of-19 from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

    More >>

  • Few named District IX Coach of the Year; Williams named All-District

    Few named District IX Coach of the Year; Williams named All-District

    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics
    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics

    Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.

    More >>

    Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.