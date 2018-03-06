Zags win WCC championship beating BYU, 74-54

The Gonzaga Bulldogs beat the BYU Cougars, 74-54 on Tuesday to win the West Coast Conference tournament championship and secure a spot in this year's NCAA Tournament. This is the sixth straight WCC championship for Gonzaga and their eighth in the last ten years.

Killian Tillie was named the tournament's Most Valuable Player and posted a game-high 22 points in tonight's championship game. Tillie becomes the fifth straight Gonzaga player to take home WCC tournament MVP honors - Nigel Williams-Goss won the MVP last season. With this win, Gonzaga becomes the first team to reach the 30-win plateau this season.

Next Up - Gonzaga has the rest of the week to relax until Mar. 11 when they will find out their NCAA Tournament fate on Selection Sunday.