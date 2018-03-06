Few named District IX Coach of the Year; Williams named All-Dist - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Few named District IX Coach of the Year; Williams named All-District

Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

By Gonzaga Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga men's basketball's Mark Few was named the USBWA District IX Coach of the Year Tuesday, and Johnathan Williams was selected to the USBWA District IX Team.

Few has guided the Zags to a 29-4 record thus far, which marks their 12th straight season with at least 25 wins, and is one win shy of the program’s fourth 30-win season. He also led GU to its sixth straight WCC regular season title and to the conference tournament championships for the 21st straight season. The No. 6/6 Bulldogs returned to the top-10 this season. Few was recently named the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the 12th time.

Williams was tabbed All-District for the first time in his career. He currently ranks 10th among active players in the nation with 974 rebounds. The Memphis, Tenn. native, eclipsed 1,000 points and 900 rebounds in his collegiate career this season. He averages a team-high 13.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Williams is shooting 56.9 percent from the field. He's also averaging 1.2 blocks per outing.

Gonzaga faces third-seeded BYU in the 2018 West Coast Conference Championships tonight at 6. The game will be televised on ESPN from the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

 

