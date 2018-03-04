Zags advance to WCC Semis beating LMU, 83-69

Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.More >>
Eastern Washington University men's basketball player Bogdan Bliznyuk set a new NCAA Division I record for consecutive free throws made as the Eagles beat Northern Arizona 85-68.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.More >>
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.More >>
Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.More >>
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.More >>