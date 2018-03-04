Zags advance to WCC Semis beating LMU, 83-69 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Zags advance to WCC Semis beating LMU, 83-69

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo: Gonzaga Athletics Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

The Gonzaga Bulldogs have advanced to the West Coast Conference semifinals after beating Loyola Marymount, 83-69. Gonzaga has won five consecutive WCC Tournaments, dating back to 2013.

Killian Tillie led the Zags with 24 points which included five three-pointers, Johnathan Williams and Zach Norvell Jr. were the other two players to finish in double figures.

Next Up - Gonzaga will face San Francisco on Monday for a chance to head to the WCC Championship game, which will be held on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

