Delaney Hodgins scores Big Sky record 46 points in win over Northern Arizona

By Eastern Washington Athletics

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Delaney Hodgins set the Big Sky Conference single-game scoring record with 46 points in the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team's 98-83 routing of Northern Arizona on Friday evening (March 2).



Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female. The previous Big Sky record was 41 points, held by six different athletes and most recently Maranne Johnson from Sacramento State this season.



Hodgins went a perfect 7-for-7 from behind the three-point line, which is also a Big Sky Conference and EWU single game record and 16-for-23 from the field. Her three-point percentage ties a Big Sky record in addition to the most made field goals without a miss. Her 16 made field goals was the second most made in a BSC and Eastern Washington game, just one off the record held by Brenda Souther.



The senior out of Pasco, Wash., set a new career-high of 37 points during Wednesday's game against Southern Utah. She has now scored 30 or more points in four out of the last five contests, including a double-digit streak of 27 straight games. Additionally, Hodgins has totaled 2,105 career points which is third on the Big Sky scoring list. She is now just 68 points away from sole possession of second place with at least one game remaining and 192 from breaking the record.



Additionally, Violet Kapri Morrow posted 23 points on 9-for-17 shooting for her eighth 20-plus point performance of the season. Uriah Howard followed with 16 for her fifth double-digit game this season. The team shot 57 percent from the field, including 66.7 percent from three-point range and scored a season-high 98 points.



The Eagles were off to the races in the first quarter, opening with eight unanswered points with a 19-6 run down the stretch. Northern Arizona would respond with a quick 7-0 spurt to cut the deficit to six points but EWU led by nine after one quarter.



Eastern Washington put up 50 points in the first half for the first time since Jan. 14, 2017 against Weber State when they had 57. EWU shot 57 (20-for-35) percent in the first half thanks to Hodgins' 26 first-half points, 4-for-4 from three-point range. Eastern's defensive effort also stood strong, holding the Lumberjacks to just 42 percent from the field and held them scoreless for the last 2:10. At the end of two, Eastern held a 52-36 lead over NAU.



The Eagles shot 53 percent in the third quarter after opening it on a 9-0 run. NAU would attempt to shut EWU down with a 6-0 run of their own and held Eastern without a field goal for the final two and a half minutes. Despite being outscored 26-22 in the fourth quarter, Eastern shot 57 percent while the defense held NAU to just 38 percent.



ROAD TO RENO: Eastern Washington has secured a top-four seed and a first-round bye for the fourth year in a row for the Big Sky Conference Tournament on March 5-10 in Reno, Nev. The Big Sky Quarterfinals takes place on Wednesday, March 7 where Eastern will take on No. 6 Portland State or No. 11 Northern Arizona in Game 8 at 8:05 pm PT.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: Eastern ends the regular season on a four-game win streak with a 17-13 overall record. They finish the conference season 12-6 overall, marking the sixth straight season EWU has won at least 12 conference games and the only team in the Big Sky to do so. The Eagles have had at least 10 conference wins in the last seven seasons. The victory is head coach Wendy Schuller's 150th career conference victory and her 10th winning season.



Northern Arizona falls to 7-22 and 4-14 in Big Sky play. This is the third straight victory over the Lumberjacks. EWU takes the season sweep after an 82-62 victory on Jan. 18 in Cheney.



TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led the way with her historic 46 points on 16-for-23 shooting, including 7-for-7 from three-point land. She also led the way with Uriah Howard with six rebounds. Violet Kapri Morrow added 23 points while Howard had 16. Brittany Klaman led the team with five assists while Hodgins had four.



KEY STATISTICS: Eastern shot 57.1 percent on the night and held NAU to 42.2 percent. EWU also shot 66.7 percent from behind the three-point line with a season high 12 three-pointers. They lost the turnover battle 10-to-9 but had four steals. EWU led the entire game and scored 42 points in the paint.