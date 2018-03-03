Delaney Hodgins scores Big Sky record 46 points in win over Northern Arizona

Michael Scarlett scored 11 of his game-high 31 points in the final 3:15 of the game as Claremont-Mudd-Scripps edged 2nd-ranked Whitworth 83-82 in the first round of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament.More >>
Hodgins broke Eastern Washington's single-game record of 38, held by Vanessa Jones since Dec. 5, 1990 and didn't stop there. Her total of 46 points is the most scored in Eastern Washington basketball history, male or female.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points on seven-of-10 shooting, and Jessie Loera added 13, two short of her career high.More >>
A report in the San Diego Union-Tribune, Gonzaga could be headed from the West Coast Conference to the Mountain West Conference, although nothing has been set in stone.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.More >>
Senior Bogdan Bliznyuk went over the 2,000-point mark in his career and finished with a game-high 17, but three other Eagles scored in double figures as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team beat Idaho State 74-69 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday (Feb. 24) in Pocatello.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44. "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...More >>
Bill Chaves was named the 13th A.D. for Eastern Washington University in August 2007, and his last official day on the Eastern campus was Jan. 31, 2018.More >>
Eastern Washington improves to 14-13 and 9-6 in conference play with just three regular season games remaining.More >>
Eastern is clinging to fourth place in the league standings, a position which would give the Eagles the last of four first-round byes in the Big Sky Conference Tournament.More >>
Bliznyuk is now 31 points from becoming just the fifth player in league history to hit the 2,000-point mark in his career after making 53.3 percent of his shots from the field last week.More >>
Bliznyuk nearly had a triple-double with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Peatling had his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points.More >>
Led by Delaney Hodgins' career-high 31 points, the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team dropped a close heartbreaker on the road to Montana State on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 17) 77-74.More >>
