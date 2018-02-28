Jill Barta named WCC Player of Year, Fortier Coach of the Year

Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
The announcement of the 2018 NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket had a very familiar look for the Whitworth University Pirates.More >>
Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins dropped by SWX Tonight on Monday to talk about their 2,000 Point accomplishments.More >>
With their stunting and cheers, the Rocky Mountain cheerleading team says they still need a little bit of encouragement here and there. One cheerleader does just that.More >>
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
Senior Bogdan Bliznyuk went over the 2,000-point mark in his career and finished with a game-high 17, but three other Eagles scored in double figures as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team beat Idaho State 74-69 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday (Feb. 24) in Pocatello.More >>
Gonzaga head coach Lisa Fortier was selected as the West Coast Conference Coach of the Year for the third time after leading her team to the Regular-Season WCC Championship for the third time in four years.More >>
Few extended his own conference record, capturing his 12th Coach of the Year honor. He receives the honor for the second straight season, after leading Gonzaga to the national championship game and a program record 37 wins last year.More >>
Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.More >>
Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured a perfect West Coast Conference road record with a 67-48 win at Pepperdine on Saturday, their 11th-straight win on the road.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
