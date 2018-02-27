EWU record breakers Bogdan Bliznyuk and Delaney Hodgins join SWX Tonight

Coming into last week, Eastern Washington basketball had never had a 2,000 point scorer.

Now they have two.

Last Thursday, Delaney Hodgins got to the milestone on the women's side. Then, just two days later, she was joined by Bogdan Bliznyuk on the men's side.

Both players are looking to add on to their total in the final week of the regular season, but before they do, Bogdan and Delaney dropped by SWX Tonight to talk about their accomplishments.

After you watch, make sure to vote for Delaney in the Senior Class Awards. Just go to SeniorClassAwards.com and vote for Delaney by March 19th.