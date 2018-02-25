Roach, Whitworth stun Whitman 91-88 in NWC tournament championship

Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
Without one of their veterans, the Vandals needed somebody to step up on Saturday night. Instead, everybody did, as Idaho took the 68-62 win over Weber State on the road to get win number 20 on the season.More >>
Senior Bogdan Bliznyuk went over the 2,000-point mark in his career and finished with a game-high 17, but three other Eagles scored in double figures as the Eastern Washington University men's basketball team beat Idaho State 74-69 in a Big Sky Conference game Saturday (Feb. 24) in Pocatello.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44. "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
Bill Chaves was named the 13th A.D. for Eastern Washington University in August 2007, and his last official day on the Eastern campus was Jan. 31, 2018.More >>
In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.More >>
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.More >>
