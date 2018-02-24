No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

Posted:
(Photo: Gonzaga Athletics) (Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)

Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center. 

Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season conference championships.

Next up, the Zags will head to Las Vegas for the WCC Tournament. The Bulldogs will get a first round bye before playing the winner of the Loyola Marymount-Portland game on Saturday.

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

    No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

    (Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)(Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)
    (Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)(Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)
    Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center.  Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
    Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center.  Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>

  • Cougars Can't Complete Comeback at Stanford

    Cougars Can't Complete Comeback at Stanford

    (Photo: Robert Hubner)(Photo: Robert Hubner)
    (Photo: Robert Hubner)(Photo: Robert Hubner)
    For the second game in a row it came down to the final seconds for Washington State, but this time it didn’t go the Cougars way. Stanford Freshman Daejon Davis hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, sealing an 86-84 win for Stanford over Washington State on Saturday. Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars, who fall to 11-17 overall and 3-13 in conference play. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season...More >>
    For the second game in a row it came down to the final seconds for Washington State, but this time it didn’t go the Cougars way. Stanford Freshman Daejon Davis hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, sealing an 86-84 win for Stanford over Washington State on Saturday. Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars, who fall to 11-17 overall and 3-13 in conference play. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season...More >>

  • EWU Comes from Behind to Top Idaho State on Senior Day

    EWU Comes from Behind to Top Idaho State on Senior Day

    (Photo: EWU Athletics)(Photo: EWU Athletics)

    CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44.   "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...

    More >>

    CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44.   "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...

    More >>
    •   

  • GonzagaGonzagaMore>>

  • No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

    No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

    (Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)(Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)
    (Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)(Photo: Gonzaga Athletics)
    Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center.  Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>
    Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center.  Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga. The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now ...More >>

  • Zags Build Lead Out Of Gate, Send Seniors Off With Win Over BYU

    Zags Build Lead Out Of Gate, Send Seniors Off With Win Over BYU

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...

    More >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...

    More >>

  • Gonzaga rallies to beat San Diego, 77-72

    Gonzaga rallies to beat San Diego, 77-72

    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics
    Photo: Gonzaga AthleticsPhoto: Gonzaga Athletics

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.

    More >>

    The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 SWXRN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.