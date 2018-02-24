No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

Needing a win to secure an outright conference title, the Gonzaga Bulldogs raced out to a lead and never looked back Saturday on the road at BYU. The Bulldogs topped the Cougars 79-65 in front of 18,987 fans at the Marriott Center.

Johnathan Williams scored 16 points while Zach Norvell Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds for Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season at 27-4 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play. They have now won at least a share of 18 of the past 19 regular-season conference championships.

Next up, the Zags will head to Las Vegas for the WCC Tournament. The Bulldogs will get a first round bye before playing the winner of the Loyola Marymount-Portland game on Saturday.