No. 6 Gonzaga earns WCC title with 79-65 win over BYU

Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44. "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
Bill Chaves was named the 13th A.D. for Eastern Washington University in August 2007, and his last official day on the Eastern campus was Jan. 31, 2018.More >>
In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.More >>
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.More >>
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.More >>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.More >>
Laura Stockton hit a game-sealing three with 33 seconds left and the shot clock winding down, and Gonzaga defeated San Diego 58-54 inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured a perfect West Coast Conference road record with a 67-48 win at Pepperdine on Saturday, their 11th-straight win on the road.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
Gone from 2017’s West Coast Conference champions are five everyday fielders and two starting pitchers. But 18 members of the squad that successfully defended their WCC title and are eager to make it three in a row.More >>
Williams recorded his third and fourth straight double-doubles in a pair of road victories for the No. 9 Zags.More >>
