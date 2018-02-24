Cougars Can't Complete Comeback at Stanford

For the second game in a row it came down to the final seconds for Washington State, but this time it didn’t go the Cougars way. Stanford Freshman Daejon Davis hit a pair of free throws with 10 seconds to play, sealing an 86-84 win for Stanford over Washington State on Saturday.



Robert Franks scored 19 points to lead the Cougars, who fall to 11-17 overall and 3-13 in conference play. Malachi Flynn and Drick Bernstine each added 16 points, a season high for Bernstine. Milan Acquaah had 10 points, all in the first half.



Reid Travis scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinal (16-13, 10-6 Pac-12).



"The last four games we've been a different team," Cougars coach Ernie Kent said. "We've played tough, we played smart, we closed, we don't give up, we came back on teams. For us to do this on this floor, against a veteran Stanford team on senior night, was tremendous growth for us. We didn't get the win, but we had a chance to win, with the ball in our hand, I'll take that on this floor anytime."



