Idaho Women Fall on Senior Day to Weber State

Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane's six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.
Tri City's Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward's 28-game point streak.
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.
CHENEY, Wash. – It was a Senior Day that Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins likely won't forget at Reese Court. The Eastern Washington women's basketball team was down 60-44 with 7:37 remaining when they exploded on a 22-4 run in the fourth quarter to pick up a crucial Big Sky Conference victory over Idaho State, 66-44. "The biggest thing is momentum. We are really trying to play good basketball this time of year. Going into Reno, we want to be p...
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...
SPOKANE, Wash. - Emotion from the tipoff was quickly replaced by domination as the Zags ran away from BYU on Saturday, 62-37 at home, becoming the only school in West Coast Conference history to win 17 conference games. The Zags honored seniors Emma Wolfram and Emma Stach pregame and postgame, and Wolfram, who has missed the season due to injury, started the game and subbed out immediately following the tip to a standing ovation from the 5700-plus Zag fans in at...
Bill Chaves was named the 13th A.D. for Eastern Washington University in August 2007, and his last official day on the Eastern campus was Jan. 31, 2018.
In 2016 Alisha Breen was named the GNAC preseason player of the year, but an ACL tear forced her to reinvent herself in her second senior season.
The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night.
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.
MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day. Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldin...
Idaho did not shoot above 36 percent in any of the four quarters. The team's best showing was its 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) in the first quarter.
A 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds to play did the Vandals in on Thursday night, as Idaho fell to Idaho State, 86-83.
Idaho's big three of Mikayla Ferenz, Taylor Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell provided the offensive spark for the Vandals. They combined for all but four of Idaho's points.
Ferenz led all scorers with 29 points. She became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,500-point mark. She's now got 1,522 career points.
There were six lead changes in the last 2:46 alone as the two teams traded a barrage of baskets, but Eastern's Bogdan Bliznyuk had a potential game-tying layin blocked with six seconds to play.
Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.
