Idaho Women Fall on Senior Day to Weber State

MOSCOW, Idaho- The Idaho Vandals and Weber State Wildcats played a grind-it-out battle inside Memorial Gym on Saturday. Both teams got to the free-throw line in abundance, but it was the hot shooting of Weber State that downed the Vandals, 105-88, on Senior Day.

Junior Mikayla Ferenz recorded her seventh 30-point game of the season, totaling a game-high 33 points. She passed former Vandal Alyssa Charlston for sixth all-time on Idaho's scoring list. Senior Geraldine McCorkell notched her seventh double-double of the season. She tied a school record with a career-high 20 free throws made on 21 free throw attempts, totaling 31 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. 

How it Happened
Idaho (15-11, 11-5) used a heavy dose of Ferenz in the first half. She led all players at the half with 21 points. Her 11 first-quarter points kept the Vandals neck-and-neck with Weber State. The Wildcats used early 3's to claim a 16-13 advantage. McCorkell and Ferenz closed the quarter on a 4-0 run to put Idaho back up 21-20.

Weber State (18-9, 10-6) shot 52.9 percent (9-17) from the field in the second, outscoring Idaho 24-15 in the period. The Wildcats took an eight-point lead at the half, 44-36. Idaho's offense struggled in the quarter, hitting just three field goals.

The Wildcat offense picked up in the second half, outscoring Idaho 61-52. WSU did not dip below 50 percent from the field in the third or fourth quarters. Idaho cut the Weber State lead down to two, 52-50, with 6:31 to play in the third. The Wildcats answered back with a 9-0 run to go back up by 11. 

Idaho again had a chance to overtake the lead in the fourth, slimming the WUS advantage down to four inside the first minute of the period. Every time Idaho made a big shot Weber State was there to answer. This time it was Emily Drake with a 3 that put Weber back up by seven, 77-70, with 8:54 to play. 

Weber shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range in the fourth, helping keep Idaho at a distance. The Vandals were getting shots but could not find the bottom of the basket, hitting just 6-for-20 in the final quarter. 

Keys
Weber State's shooting was the major difference in this one. They shot 49.2 percent for the game and 46.4 percent from behind the arc. WSU hit 13 3's on the afternoon, better than their 9.9 season average. 

The Wildcats got contributions from all over the floor. They had five players in double figures, included two off the bench.  

Quotes
Head Coach Jon Newlee
Overall thoughts
"I feel bad our seniors couldn't leave here with a win. It is always nice to win on Senior Day and send them out the right way. Unfortunately, our defense didn't show up today. We put them at the line 34 times, which we haven't done all year long. Not even close."

On Geri and Mikayla
"I thought Geri did a good job of getting to the rim, taking the hits that she was taking. Mikayla gets eight free throws with as hard as she's going to the rim. Certainly, should have had a few more."

Junior Mikayla Ferenz
On the seniors
"It is hard to explain their impact. Both of them are such great leaders. They are both really positive. They had to take a huge leadership role this year because we had so many new players. They both have done fantastic. I am going to miss them a lot. I know the whole team will miss them. They are both amazing players and even better people."

Notes
Four players in all fouled out (Idaho 3, WSU 1)…McCorkell set a career-high with 21 free-throw attempts…Idaho made a season-high 34 free throws and attempted a season-high 37 shots…Weber State's 105 points were the most allowed this season…Idaho hit just six 3's, tied for the second fewest this season…Ferenz now has 1,591 career points…McCorkell remains ninth on the scoring list with 1,462 career points.

Upcoming
The Vandals close the season with two games on the road. Idaho will be at Northern Arizona next Wednesday and will conclude the regular season at Southern Utah on Friday. 

