Ty Smith posts record night as Chiefs rout Cougars

Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.”More >>
Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.More >>
A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner.More >>
Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
Tri City’s Dylan Coglan scored his third goal of the game 1:14 into overtime to lift the Tri City Americans to a 5-4 come from behind win over the Spokane Chiefs.More >>
The Chiefs held Swift Current forward Aleksi Heponiemi without a point, snapping the star forward’s 28-game point streak.More >>
Goaltender Bailey Brkin secured his first career WHL shutout while forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Ethan McIndoe each picked up two points in the win.More >>
Smith was originally selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft before earning the team’s 2016-17 Rookie of the Year.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs fell to the Everett Silvertips on Saturday night by a score of 5-2 as they completed a stretch of four games in five nights.More >>
The Kelowna Rockets erased a 3-2 Spokane lead with 3 unanswered goals on their way to a 7-4 win over the Chiefs Wednesday night in Kelowna, B.C.More >>
