Ty Smith posts record night as Chiefs rout Cougars

The Russians have a good shot at winning their first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Olympics when teenage figure skaters Alina Zagitova and Evgenia Medvedeva take the ice for the women's free skate.

(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue). Alina Zagitova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia performs during the women's short program figure skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.

Former U.S. women's hockey player is getting the chance to do color analysis for a nationally televised NHL game.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Untied States hockey team pose after beating Canada in the women's gold medal hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

Germany has knocked Canada out of the men's hockey tournament at the Olympics with a shocking 4-3 upset in the semifinals.

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Goalie Kevin Poulin (31), of Canada, looks at the puck shot by Patrick Hager, of Germany, for a goal during the second period of the semifinal round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea...

(AP Photo/Michael Probst). Mikaela Shiffrin, of the United States, right, hugs compatriot Lindsey Vonn after the women's combined slalom at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Jeongseon, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel). Gold medalist in the women's free figure skating Russian athlete Alina Zagitova poses during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

President Donald Trump says "a lot of good things" will come from Friday's meetings with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull talk as they walk along the colonnade to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Feb. 23, 2018.

(AP Photo). This chart obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Olympic Committee's medal projections for the 2018 Winter Games in a slide presented last year to the USOC board. The USOC targeted 37 medals for Team USA in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has arrived at the White House for meetings with President Donald Trump. Trump and first lady Melania Trump greeted Turnbull Friday at the south entrance of the White House.

American-born Bjorn Krupp and Canadian-born Brooks Macek don't feel at all conflicted about playing for Germany at the Olympics.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Bjorn Krupp (40), of Germany, and goalie Den Birken Danny Aus (33) defend the goal against Rene Bourque (17), of Canada, during the second period of the semifinal round of the men's hockey game at the 2018 Winter Olympics i...

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation says it isn't commenting yet on an alleged anti-doping rule violation by Russian women's bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva.

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn). Driver Nadezhda Sergeeva and Anastasia Kocherzhova of the Olympic Athletes of Russia take a curve in their third heat during the women's two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, ...

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs cruised to a 9-2 win over the Prince George Cougars Friday night, thanks in no small part to a franchise record seven-point effort from defenseman Ty Smith.

Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record. Teammates Mike Berger and Keith Van Rooyan each picked up six points for the Chiefs exactly a month apart (Oct. 11 and Nov. 11) back in 1986.

The Lloydminster, Alberta product now has 65 points on the season, which ties him with 1991 Memorial Cup team captain and former assistant coach Jon Klemm for seventh in Chiefs history for points by a defenseman in a single season. He is just the sixth Spokane blueliner to achieve the 65-point mark, joining Brenden Kichton (three times), Bryan McCabe, Berger, Sean Gillam and Klemm.

On Friday night, Chiefs Kailer Yamamoto and Milos Fafrak scored twice within 60 seconds early in the first period and never looked back, scoring the games first six goals.

Smith’s first goal – the Chiefs’ third – came just 12 seconds into the second period and proved to be the game-winner. His second came under four minutes later to push the Spokane lead to 4-0, with the secondary assist going to team captain Tyson Helgesen for his 100th career point.

Luke Toporowski scored his ninth of the season at 8:23 of the second, capitalizing on a breakaway sprung by a perfect stretch pass by no other than Ty Smith.

After Prince George’s first goal early in the third, the Chiefs scored three more goals to add an exclamation point, beginning with goals by Carter Chorney (2) and Ethan McIndoe (19) at the 5:58 and 6:30 marks, with Smith earning assists on both.

The record-breaking point came with 6:54 left in regulation as he assisted on Jeff Faith’s fifth score of the year. The goal was originally credited to Smith, but video review confirmed that his point shot was deflected by Faith in front, capping Spokane’s scoring.

Shots on goal were even on the night at 34 apiece, with Spokane going 0-for-1 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill. Dawson Weatherill started in goal for the Chiefs and stopped 32 shots, while Tavin Grant played the first 40 minutes for Prince George (22 for 28) before being relieved by rookie Isaiah DiLaura (3 for 6).

—

The Chiefs are back at it tomorrow night, Saturday, February 24 against the Kootenay Ice. It will be Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Red Lion River Inn. The Chiefs will wear special pink-accented jerseys which will be auctioned off near the main entrance of the Arena. A portion of proceeds will benefit breast cancer awareness, prevention & support via Every Woman Can.