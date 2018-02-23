Seahawks announce changes to 2018 coaching staff

By Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks announced changes to their 2018 coaching staff Friday, hiring three new coaches in addition to the three moves made earlier this offseason with changes at offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo, who fills the spot of Heath Farwell, who took a job with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, and offensive assistant Steve Shimko. In January, the Seahawks made changes at offensive coordinator, hiring Brian Schottenheimer to replace Darrell Bevell; at defensive coordinator, hiring Ken Norton Jr. to replace Kris Richard; and at offensive line coach, hiring Mike Solari to replace Tom Cable.

Franklin spent one season playing defensive end for the Seahawks in 1989, appearing in seven games, before going on to a long career as a defensive line coach in the pro and college ranks. Franklin previously has coached in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2000-2004), the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2006), the Houston Texans (2007-2008) and over the past three seasons, with the Oakland Raiders under recently-hired Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. Franklin also has coached in the college ranks, including two stints working with Carroll at USC, serving as the Trojans defensive line coach in 2005 and again in 2009.

Izzo was a special teams standout and a three-time Super Bowl champion during his 14-year playing career, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2004 and Pro-Bowl honors three times. After retiring, Izzo spent five seasons with the New York Giants as an assistant special teams coordinator and two seasons in Houston as the Texans’ special teams coordinator.

Shimko spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Garden City (Kan.) Community College where he helped the Broncobusters win a NJACC National Championship. The former Rutgers quarterback has previously coached at the University of Georgia, where he worked with Schottenheimer, Western Michigan and Rutgers.

In addition to those changes, Dave Canales is moving from receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. Prior to coaching receivers with the Seahawks, Canales was as offensive assistant working with the quarterbacks under Carl Smith. Smith, who spent the last seven seasons as Seattle’s quarterbacks coach, helping oversee the development of Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, remains on staff as associate head coach.

Nate Carroll, previously an assistant wide receivers coach, will take over for Canales as receivers coach. Read

Seattle Seahawks Coaching Staff (new coaching titles in italics)

Pete Carroll Executive Vice President of Football Operations/Head Coach

Ken Norton, Jr. Defensive Coordinator

Brian Schottenheimer Offensive Coordinator

Dave Canales Quarterbacks

Chris Carlisle Head Strength & Conditioning

Brennan Carroll Assistant Offensive Line

Nate Carroll Wide Receivers

Andre Curtis Defensive Backs

Tom Donatell Quality Control/Defense

Jethro Franklin Assistant Defensive Line

Mondray Gee Assistant Strength & Conditioning

John Glenn Assistant Linebackers

Will Harriger Quality Control/Offense/Assistant Quarterbacks

Clint Hurtt Defensive Line

Larry Izzo Assistant Special Teams

Pat McPherson Tight Ends

Chad Morton Running Backs

Pat Ruel Assistant Offensive Line

Brian Schneider Special Teams Coordinator

Steve Shimko Offensive Assistant

Carl Smith Associate Head Coach

Mike Solari Offensive Line

Nick Sorensen Secondary

Jamie Yanchar Assistant Strength & Conditioning