Seahawks announce changes to 2018 coaching staff

Smith, a 2018 NHL Entry Draft top prospect who was the first overall pick in the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft, piled up two goals and five assists, breaking a 32-year-old record.More >>
New to Pete Carroll’s coaching staff in 2018 will be assistant defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, who replaces Dwaine Board, assistant special teams coach Larry Izzo.More >>
Every year for the last 14, the Tri-City Americans take one night where they play for more than just a win.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1.More >>
The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division.More >>
The 2013 West graduate was coming off his first championship in the Great American Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb, and was selected for the first ever field in the X Games snow hillclimb.More >>
Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points.More >>
"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again.”More >>
Idaho Vandal great Jerry Kramer's long-awaited invitation to the Hall of Fame is finally over. The former Green Bay Packers guard earned enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.More >>
A Seahawks player was represented on each of the respective teams with linebacker Bobby Wagner making Wesseling's with two other players and wide receiver Tyler Lockett making Harmon's as a kick returner.More >>
Brown replaces Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson, who is unable to play in the Pro Bowl because the Eagles are in the Super Bowl.More >>
The Seahawks announced three additions to their coaching staff Tuesday, naming Brian Schottenheimer offensive coordinator, Ken Norton Jr. defensive coordinator and Mike Solari offensive line coach.More >>
The Seahawks, who will be the road team against the Raiders, were one of six teams in the NFL to have not played in London heading into the 2018 season.More >>
Both Bevell and Cable joined Carroll’s coaching staff in 2011, and helped the Seahawks, as Carroll noted, reach a “championship level,” culminating in Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.More >>
Wagner was named to the Associated Press first-team All-Pro team for the third time in four years—he earned second-team honors in 2015.More >>
Baldwin finished the season with 75 catches for 991 yards and eight touchdowns, giving him 3,188 receiving yards and 29 touchdowns over the past three seasons.More >>
The Seattle Seahawks are in danger of missing out on the playoffs after Sunday's 42-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Seattle has become accustomed to playing in the postseason, making the playoffs each of the last five seasons and eleven times since 2003.More >>
This is the seventh year in a row the Seahawks have had a least four players earn Pro-Bowl honors.More >>
