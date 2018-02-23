Former EWU AD Bill Chaves honored with resolution on senate floor

By Eastern Washington Athletics

In recognition of the accomplishments of the Eastern Washington University Athletic Department in his more than 10 years of service as athletic director, Bill Chaves was honored Thursday (Feb. 22) when the state of Washington Senate adopted a resolution in Olympia, Wash.



Chaves was not present for the reading as he prepares for the same position he begins next month at the University of North Dakota. Eastern's many athletic and academic achievements under his direction were recognized by Sen. Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville).





Senator Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) honors EWU

Athletics and Bill Chaves Thursday in Olympia, Wash.

"Bill has done great things for Eastern and for the Eagle community. We're sad to see him go but are immensely grateful for the time he spent dedicated to Eastern athletics," said Schoesler. "We wish him well at the University of North Dakota."



Beyond bringing the iconic red turf to Roos Field, Chaves also helped lead Eastern students to new academic heights as well as athletic accomplishments. EWU earned the Presidents' Cup award for athletic and academic success twice. after jumping to the top of the Presidents' Cup academic standings with an average grade point average of 3.24 the first year EWU won it in 2009-10. They repeated as champions in 2014-15 when EWU student-athletes had a 3.34 GPA.



He also helped organize several fundraising initiatives in order to keep up with other Division I schools. EWU was able to expand seating at Roos Stadium, obtain new videoboards for Roos Field and Reese Court and have a dedicated student athlete academic facility.



Schoesler noted that Chaves' numerous accomplishments include hiring many coaches who have earned recognition and honors in their own right.



"Bill not only was a great director for this program, he helped Eastern athletics grow. Through seeking out coaching talent, leading his teams to victory and focusing on academics, Bill really helped everyone involved in sports at Eastern Washington University," said Schoesler.



Eastern students were in Olympia for Eastern Day at the Capitol, where students and staff are recognized and talk to senators regarding their school and issues concerning them.







More on Bill Chaves and EWU Accomplishments Under His Direction . . .



Bill Chaves was named the 13th A.D. for Eastern Washington University in August 2007, and his last official day on the Eastern campus was Jan. 31, 2018. He is a two-time recipient of national Athletic Director of the Year, having been honored in the 2012-13 school year and again in 2015-16.



The high point of Eastern's existence in NCAA Division I and the Big Sky Conference came under the direction of Chaves. Eastern's football program won its final 11 games of the 2010 season and captured the NCAA Division I Championship. It was Eastern's fourth national team title, but its first as a member of NCAA Division I. The football program also advanced to the semifinals in 2012, 2013 and 2016.



He provided the initial idea and was a driving force in having Eastern's football field at Roos Field (formerly Woodward Field) re-surfaced in red. The project was completed in September 2010 and the Eagles were 8-0 on the red Sprinturf surface at "The Inferno" en route to the national title.



Eastern has earned multiple Big Sky Player of the Year honors during his EWU tenure, and the football team has garnered two Walter Payton Award winners (Bo Levi Mitchell and Cooper Kupp) and two Buck Buchanan Awards (J.C. Sherritt and Greg Peach).



In addition, five EWU coaches have won Coach of the Year honors in the Big Sky Conference – Miles Kydd (volleyball), Wendy Schuller (women's basketball), Darren Haworth (tennis) Beau Baldwin (football) and Jim Hayford (men's basketball). Baldwin also earned national coach of the year accolades after his team's 2010 national title.



EWU's football program had seven playoff berths in 11 seasons (2007-17) under Chaves. The women's basketball program won the Big Sky regular-season title in the 2009-10 school year, and has appeared in three NIT Tournaments (2010-2013-2015) – winning it's first-ever national postseason game in 2015. The Eagles advanced to the second round of the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI) in 2017.



Under Chaves' leadership, the men's basketball team made their second all-time appearance in the NCAA tournament in 2015 by virtue of winning the Big Sky Tournament in Missoula, Mont. In 2016, the men's program won its first-ever postseason game as a member of NCAA Division I with a victory over Pepperdine in the College Basketball Invitational, and advanced to the same tournament in 2017.



His first year at the helm at EWU began with the football team finishing 9-4 and advancing to the quarterfinals of the 2007 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Playoffs. Also in 2007-08, Eastern won the Big Sky Conference title in men's tennis – Eastern's first-ever championship in that sport.



In his second year at the helm, Eastern's volleyball program won the Big Sky regular season title and host status for the 2009 league tournament.



Eastern's success on the field and in the classroom has also been impressive. EWU's sports teams have a collective grade point averages in excess of 3.3 and have had a greater than 3.0 GPA since the Fall Quarter of 2007 (31-straight quarters).



In the 2009-10 school year, Eastern won its first Big Sky Presidents' Cup Award. The winner of this award is determined by overall athletic success combined with team grade point averages, graduation rates, and all-conference performers with grade point averages of at least 3.0. The Eagles jumped to the top of the Presidents' Cup standings with a first-place finish in academics, compiling the highest overall grade point average in the league at 3.244.



In 2014-15, Eastern won its second President's Cup Trophy as well. The Eagles jumped to the top of the Presidents' Cup standings with a first-place finish in academics. Eastern had the league's second-best grade point average (3.336), was second in the NCAA's Academic Progress Rate (APR) and had 34 All-Conference student athletes with a 3.0 GPA or better to also rank second.



In 2015, Chaves was appointed to the NCAA Division I Council representing the Big Sky Conference, and served as the chair of the Women's Basketball Oversight Committee which reports to the Council. Previously, he served on a competition oversight committee. Recently, Chaves was the only Division I athletic director to serve on the 2-year NCAA Governance Working Group as requested by the NCAA's Board of Directors. He also has served on a national working group that studied transfers.



In addition, Chaves served four years (2008-12) on the NCAA Administration Cabinet and in his last year serving as chair. He also spent 2013-14 on the NCAA Committee on Sportsmanship and Ethical Conduct.