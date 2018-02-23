Hodgins leads Eagles to 77-68 victory over Weber State - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Hodgins leads Eagles to 77-68 victory over Weber State

By Eastern Washington Athletics
CHENEY, Wash. – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team defended Reese Court and picked up a crucial Big Sky Conference win over Weber State on Thursday evening (Feb. 22). They now move to 14-13 while the Wildcats fall to 17-9.
 
Adding to the excitement of a big victory, Delaney Hodgins became the first Eastern Washington basketball player, male or female, to surpass 2,000 points in the fourth quarter with her second consecutive 30-point effort. Hodgins has played in 125 career games and has started every single one.
 
Hodgins entered the game needing 23 points to hit the mark, and when she did she became just the fourth player in Big Sky history to do so. She now sits in fourth-place on the conference's all-time scoring list with 2,007 points, needing 42 points to move into third and 277 to break the all-time record.
 
"Delaney is a special player, but even more of a special young lady. I've had the privilege to coach her and her sister who is also an awesome person," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "I'm happy that the milestone has been reached and that we can move on. They were extremely important points for us tonight and it's been special to be a part of history and coach somebody like her."
 
Violet Kapri Morrow was the other Eagle in double figures, adding a 23-point effort. Hodgins had nine rebounds while Morrow grabbed eight. On the night, the Eagles shot 42 percent from the field (27-64) and outrebounded Weber State 53 to 35. Eastern only committed 11 personal fouls yet took 27 attempts at the line themselves.
 
"Tonight, the biggest thing was rebounding, we haven't had a rebounding margin like this all season. We came up big on the glass and rebounded as a committee. When we all rebound and hit the glass, we're good, and that was great to see from us," added Schuller.
 
The Eagles opened on a 7-0 run to force an early Weber State timeout and they never looked back, leading for 39:35 and never trailed. EWU lead 11-3 and Weber State would pull together runs of 7-0 and 5-0 in the first quarter, but they couldn't catch the Eagles.
 
Only holding a one point lead after the half, EWU opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run before both teams hit an offensive lull. Eastern then broke through and was able to outscore the Wildcats 23 to 12 in the third despite both teams shooting under 25 percent.
 
Weber State didn't go down quietly, as they opened the fourth quarter on a 7-0 run and were able to keep the Eagles off the board for nearly three minutes. Although Eastern was outscored 23 to 20 in the fourth quarter, they held on and picked up the 77-68 victory.
 
WIN-LOSS RECORDS: Eastern Washington improves to 14-13 and 9-6 in conference play with just three regular season games remaining. Weber State drops to 17-9 and is also 9-6 in conference play. The Wildcats still lead the all-time series 43-33, but the Eagles hold the 20-15 advantage in Reese Court and pick up their third straight win over WSU.
 
WHAT IT MEANS: With three regular season games remaining, EWU now sits in a tie with Weber State for fourth place in the Big Sky standings. Idaho State (10-5), who comes to Reese Court on Saturday, is in third. The first four teams receive a first-round bye in the tournament in Reno, Nev., on March 5-10. With the win, the Eagles are now 30-6 in conference games at Reese Court since the 2014-15 season, including a 10-3 mark this season overall.
 
TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Hodgins led the way with 30 points. It was her second straight game posting at least 30 points and her 23rd straight game in double figures. Violet Kapri Morrow followed with 23 points and eight rebounds, her 11th out of 12 games in double figures.
 
Hodgins had nine rebounds, while Morrow had eight. Symone Starks, Mariah Cunningham and Uriah Howard each put up seven rebounds en route to the Eagles' season high 53 rebounds. Brittany Klaman and Cunningham each had seven points while Alissa Sealby added six.
 
KEY STATISTICS: The Eagles outrebounded the Wildcats 53 to 35 and shot over 42 percent while holding WSU to 36 percent. The Wildcats took 36 three point attempts and made 12, while EWU only made four. Eastern Washington was also 19-for-27 form the line while Weber State was 4-for-9. EWU also committed 19 turnovers to WSU's 14.
 
UP NEXT: Eastern Washington welcomes Idaho State to Reese Court for a huge Big Sky battle on Saturday at 2:05 p.m. The first 300 fans in attendance will receive a free Mariah Cunningham and Delaney Hodgins poster. The duo will be honored prior to the contest as they take to Reese Court for the final time in their four-year careers.
