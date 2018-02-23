Gonzaga rallies to beat San Diego, 77-72 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Gonzaga rallies to beat San Diego, 77-72

by Brad Hegland, SWX Associate Producer
Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

The Gonzaga Bulldogs pick up their 26th win of the season after beating San Diego 77-72 on Thursday night. This win guarantees at least a share of the West Coast Conference title, as the Zags have a one-game advantage over Saint Mary's in the conference standings.

This was the eighth straight win for Gonzaga over San Diego and the 19th win in their last 20 games. Five players ended the game in double figures (Killian Tillie, Johnathan Williams, Josh Perkins, Rui Hachimura and Corey Kispert) for Gonzaga, including Killian Tillie who had a team-high 17 points.

Next up - Gonzaga finishes the regular season against BYU on Saturday and then will begin the WCC Tournament.

