Kyle Roach named NWC Player of the Year

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Kyle Roach is the 2018 Northwest Conference Player of the Year, headlining a list of four Whitworth players recognized on the 2017-18 All-NWC Men's Basketball Team, released today by the league office.

Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition. Jared Christy earned second team All-NWC for the second year in a row, while Ben College and Garrett Hull received honorable mention consideration.

Roach averaged a team-best 18.6 points per game this season, which ranked third in the NWC. In conference-only stats, on which All-NWC voting is based, Roached averaged 20.3 points per contest. Roach led the NWC in minutes played (34.6) and in free throws made (110-139). In addition, Roach added 5.1 rebounds per game and led his team in assists per game (3.8). Roach was selected as the NWC's Player of the Week twice in 2017-18, on January 8th and on February 5th. He scored 45 points on February 6th against top-ranked Whitman, the second-highest single-game total in school history. On February 3rd Roach became the 28th player in school history to surpass 1,000 career points and he currently has scored 1,085.

Roach was a second team All-NWC selection in 2016-17 in his first season as a starter for the Pirates.

Christy (Jr., F, Spokane) is on the All-NWC second team again in 2018, following his second team recognition in 2017 while at Pacific Lutheran. Christy has averaged 12.5 points while making 53% of his shots from the field. Christy is second in the NWC at 9.0 rebounds per game and he leads the league in double-doubles (10). His 17 rebounds in the win over George Fox on January 13th are the most for any Whitworth player since Nate Montgomery had 18 boards in a win at Puget Sound on Feb. 28, 2009.

College has scored 16.2 points per game in his first year as a starter. The sophomore guard from Portland has made 43.3% of his three-pointers, which ranks fifth in the NWC. He scored 31 points and went 9-13 from three-point range in a win over Gallaudet on November 17th.

Hull became a starter in Whitworth's ninth game of the season and his impact on the Pirates' success grew over the course of the NWC schedule. In 16 NWC games, the junior point guard from Ellensburg has averaged 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 2.8 steals.

The quartet has led Whitworth to a 22-3 record heading into the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday against Puget Sound. The Pirates are currently ranked fourth in the D3hoops.com top-25 poll.

Whitworth's NWC Players of the Year:

2018: Kyle Roach

2016: George Valle

2015: Kenny Love

2014: Dustin McConnell

2011: Michael Taylor

2010: Nate Montgomery

2008: Ryan Symes

2007: Bryan Williams

2006: Lance Pecht

2003: Bryan Depew

1996: Nate Dunham

1992: Doug Loiler