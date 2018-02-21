Kyle Roach named NWC Player of the Year

Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
Bliznyuk is now 31 points from becoming just the fifth player in league history to hit the 2,000-point mark in his career after making 53.3 percent of his shots from the field last week.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.More >>
The Gonzaga Bulldogs secured a perfect West Coast Conference road record with a 67-48 win at Pepperdine on Saturday, their 11th-straight win on the road.More >>
Bliznyuk nearly had a triple-double with 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and Peatling had his fourth double-double of the season with 19 points.More >>
Idaho's big three of Mikayla Ferenz, Taylor Pierce and Geraldine McCorkell provided the offensive spark for the Vandals. They combined for all but four of Idaho's points.More >>
Led by Delaney Hodgins' career-high 31 points, the Eastern Washington University women's basketball team dropped a close heartbreaker on the road to Montana State on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 17) 77-74.More >>
Roach, a junior from Marinwood, California, becomes the 12th player in Pirate history to earn NWC Player of the Year recognition.More >>
The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates (22-3 overall, 14-2 NWC) will now turn their attention to the NWC tournament semifinals on Thursday.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
