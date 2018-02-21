Everett snaps Spokane's win streak winning, 4-1

The NHL is making its first foray into the world of esports with a hockey gaming tournament.

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar). Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby (87) celebrates his winning goal in overtime of an NHL hockey game against the New York Islanders in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018.

Away from the stadiums, it's the most hectic place at the Paralympic Games: the repair shop for the disabled athletes' equipment.

(AP Photo/Kim Tong-hyung). In this March 13, 2018, photo, John Spillar, second from left, one of Ottobock's American specialists who previously worked at the Parapan American Games and Invictus Games, works with an unidentified his colleague as Peter F...

Most, but not all, of Russia's top sports stars are backing Vladimir Putin in this weekend's presidential election.

(Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE In this Saturday, March 3, 2018 file photo, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks during a presidential candidate rally at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Russian Oly...

Former NHL forward Ilya Kovalchuk says he wants to return to the league this summer and play there for "several more years.".

A federal jury has awarded nearly $3.75 million to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller, who sued University of Minnesota Duluth for alleged discrimination and retaliation.

Colton Sissons and Filip Forsberg each scored twice, backup goaltender Juuse Saros stopped 33 shots and the Nashville Predators became the first NHL team to clinch a playoff spot this season by beating the Colorado Avalanche 4-2.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros, left, makes a stick save of a redirected shot off the stick of Colorado Avalanche center Carl Soderberg during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 16, 2018, in De...

Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots to hand Tampa Bay its first shutout of the season and lifting the Boston Bruins over the Lightning 3-0.

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara). Boston Bruins defenseman Torey Krug (47) and right wing David Pastrnak, (88) of the Czech Republic, celebrate with goaltender Tuukka Rask, of Finland, after the Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in an NHL hockey game Sat...

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, center, is congratulated by Jakub Voracek, left, and Andrew MacDonald after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 18,...

Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.

Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes). Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y.

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1. The loss snapped the Chiefs’ three-game winning streak and marked only their second regulation loss since January 17.

After a scoreless first period, Everett got on the board first, scoring just 31 seconds into the second period when Garrett Pilon tucked a wrap-around goal inside the right post.

Later in the period, forward Riley Sutter deflected a shot on a power play to extend Everett’s lead to 2-0 at 12:53.

Pilon struck again for his 30th of the season at 14:17 on a delayed penalty, batting the puck in out of midair after Chiefs’ goaltender Dawson Weatherill made a high save with his right shoulder that popped it up into the air in front.

The Chiefs would not go quietly and answered with a goal of their own at 17:11 when Eli Zummack took a Luke Gallagher stretch pass off the right wall, dragged to the slot and beat Everett netminder Carter Hart to the top-left corner. The goal, Zummack’s 12th of the year, made it 3-1 Everett with 2:49 left in the middle frame.

The Chiefs pressured early the third period but couldn’t capitalize, hitting the post multiple times. Everett picked up their fourth of the night when Connor Dewar broke through the Chiefs’ defense and backhanded his 30th goal past Weatherill to make it 4-1.

Spokane was outshot 34-29 on the night. They went 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

—

Spokane returns to action with the first of back-to-back games on Friday night when they take on the Prince George Cougars. It will be Shriners Hospitals for Children School Night & Lunchbag Giveaway on Friday with the first 1,000 kids 12 & under through the gates receiving a Spokane Chiefs insulated jersey lunch bag courtesy of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Spokane! It will also be a Fred Meyer Family Pack Night, meaning Chiefs fans can present their Fred Meyer Rewards Card at the Chiefs Ticket Office to purchase a ticket, hot dog, and Coca-Cola product for $15/person (min. 2 people).