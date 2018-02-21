Everett snaps Spokane's win streak winning, 4-1 - SWX Right Now-Sports for Spokane, CdA, Tri-Cities, WA

Everett snaps Spokane's win streak winning, 4-1

Photo: Spokane Chiefs

  Rinne gets 40th win as Predators beat Sabres 4-0

    Rinne gets 40th win as Predators beat Sabres 4-0

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:12 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes). Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (35) looks on prior to an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Buffalo, N.Y.
    Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.
    Pekka Rinne stopped 35 shots for his eighth shutout of the season and the Nashville Predators set a franchise record by earning a point in their 15th consecutive game with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres.More >>

  Atkinson scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4

    Atkinson scores in OT to lift Blue Jackets past Bruins, 5-4

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:50 AM EDT
    (AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nick Foligno (71) congratulates goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, right, after an overtime victory over the Boston Bruins during an NHL hockey game in Boston, Monday, March 19, 2018.
    Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.
    Cam Atkinson scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 5-4 victory over Boston for their eighth straight victory, spoiling a splendid NHL debut for Bruins forward Ryan Donato.More >>

  Simmonds scores 2 goals, helps lift Flyers past Capitals 6-3

    Simmonds scores 2 goals, helps lift Flyers past Capitals 6-3

    Sunday, March 18 2018 9:16 PM EDT
    (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton). Philadelphia Flyers' Oskar Lindblom, center, is congratulated by Jakub Voracek, left, and Andrew MacDonald after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Sunday, March 18,...
    Wayne Simmonds scored two goals help lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 6-3.
    Wayne Simmonds scored two goals help lift the Philadelphia Flyers past the Washington Capitals 6-3.More >>
By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs lost for the first time in over a week on Tuesday night at Spokane Arena, falling to the division-leading Everett Silvertips, 4-1. The loss snapped the Chiefs’ three-game winning streak and marked only their second regulation loss since January 17.

After a scoreless first period, Everett got on the board first, scoring just 31 seconds into the second period when Garrett Pilon tucked a wrap-around goal inside the right post.

Later in the period, forward Riley Sutter deflected a shot on a power play to extend Everett’s lead to 2-0 at 12:53.

Pilon struck again for his 30th of the season at 14:17 on a delayed penalty, batting the puck in out of midair after Chiefs’ goaltender Dawson Weatherill made a high save with his right shoulder that popped it up into the air in front.

The Chiefs would not go quietly and answered with a goal of their own at 17:11 when Eli Zummack took a Luke Gallagher stretch pass off the right wall, dragged to the slot and beat Everett netminder Carter Hart to the top-left corner. The goal, Zummack’s 12th of the year, made it 3-1 Everett with 2:49 left in the middle frame.

The Chiefs pressured early the third period but couldn’t capitalize, hitting the post multiple times. Everett picked up their fourth of the night when Connor Dewar broke through the Chiefs’ defense and backhanded his 30th goal past Weatherill to make it 4-1. 

Related Links
Box Score: SPO (1) vs. EVT (4)

Spokane was outshot 34-29 on the night. They went 0-for-2 on the power play and 0-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Spokane returns to action with the first of back-to-back games on Friday night when they take on the Prince George Cougars. It will be Shriners Hospitals for Children School Night & Lunchbag Giveaway on Friday with the first 1,000 kids 12 & under through the gates receiving a Spokane Chiefs insulated jersey lunch bag courtesy of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Spokane! It will also be a Fred Meyer Family Pack Night, meaning Chiefs fans can present their Fred Meyer Rewards Card at the Chiefs Ticket Office to purchase a ticket, hot dog, and Coca-Cola product for $15/person (min. 2 people).

  • Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    Chiefs drop home finale to Americans, 2-1

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

    The Spokane Chiefs dropped their fourth game in a row in their regular season home finale on Friday night, 2-1 to the visiting Tri-City Americans.

  • Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    Chiefs fall to Seattle, 6-3

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

    The Thunderbirds responded in force with three more unanswered goals, taking the final 6-3 lead into the second intermission.

  • Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    Chiefs Edged Out in 6-5 Shootout Loss to Vancouver

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs came out on the losing end of a tightly contested battle Saturday night, falling 6-5 in a shootout in front of a sell out crowd at Spokane Arena. Both teams traded scoring chances early before Jake McGrew broke through the Giants' defense and cashed in for an unassisted goal on a backhanded shot at 11:43 to put the Chiefs ahead 1-0. Vancouver's Aidan Barfoot responded at 12:16 to tie things up before Spokane struck again, ...

