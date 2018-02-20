Camy Aguinaldo named NWC Freshman of the Year

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Camy Aguinaldo has been named as the Northwest Conference's Freshman of the Year in women's basketball, while Madison Moffat and Grace Douglas earned honorable mention All-NWC, according to the annual list released by the conference office on Tuesday afternoon.

Click here for the NWC's official release.

Also a Second Team All-NWC selection, Aguinaldo had the most impactful season of any freshman in the league in 2017-18. The 5-3 guard from Honolulu averaged 15.3 points, 5.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game. She led the conference in assists by a wide margin and ranked 23rd in all of NCAA Division III. She scored 35 points in an overtime loss at Lewis & Clark on February 3rd and had 11 assists on November 18th vs. La Verne. She reached 12 rebounds against East Texas Baptist on December 17th. Aguinaldo is the first Whitworth women's player to earn Freshman of the Year honors.

Moffat and Douglas both picked up honorable mention consideration for the second season in a row. Moffat averaged 12.4 points and ranked second in the conference in rebounding at 10.3 boards per contest. A 5-7 junior forward from Ellensburg, Moffat was Whitworth's most consistent inside scoring and rebounding threat after injuries deprived the Pirates of true post players in 2017-18. She had 10 double-doubles, which ranked second in the conference.

Douglas led the NWC in three-point shooting percentage (45.4) while averaging 12.8 points per contest. A senior from Lynnwood, Washington, Douglas finishes her Pirate career with 739 points and 256 three-pointers made. Her three-point percentage ranked 8th in NCAA Division III.

Whitworth finished the season 10-15 overall and 5-11 in the NWC, tied for sixth place in the final standings.