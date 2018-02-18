Chiefs dominate rival Americans, winning 5-1

By Spokane Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Chiefs scored early and never looked back on Saturday night, defeating the rival Tri-City Americans 5-1 to strengthen their their hold on third place position in the U.S. Division. Five different Chiefs scored a goal, with defenseman Ty Smith’s 10th of the season scored in the first period proving to be the game-winner.

Forward Ethan McIndoe got the Chiefs on the board first, collecting a rebound and sliding it into the left side of the net on the power play just under four minutes into the game. The goal was his career-best 18th of the season while Jake McGrew and Jaret Anderson-Dolan earned assists.

Smith’s tally came just 20 seconds later, found himself wide open on the right side and was fed a perfect crossing pass from 19-year-old winger Riley Woods.

The Americans responded in what was a wild first five minutes of regulation, cutting the Chiefs’ lead in half on a Maxwell James goal at 4:44.

Spokane buckled down after the Tri-City goal and never loosened their grip, outshooting the Americans 32-19 on the night.

Rookie Luke Toporowski forced a turnover and capitalized with his 8th goal of the season at 4:33 of the second period, followed by McGrew potting his 15th of the year at 17:05, deflecting a Woods pass past Tri-City goaltender Patrick Dea.

Defenseman Dalton Hamaliuk got in on the action with his second goal of the year just over seven minutes into the third and final period, capping the scoring.

Chiefs’ goaltender Dawson Weatherill earned his 20th win of the season with 18 saves on 19 shots faced, pushing his GAA to 2.99 on the season. Patrick Dea was 27-for-32 in the net for Tri-City. Spokane finished 1-for-5 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Spokane now sits three points ahead of Tri-City for third place in the U.S. Division with 69 points.

—

The Chiefs are on the road in Seattle on Sunday before returning home to take on the Everett Silvertips on Tuesday, February 20 for Souvenir Cup Giveaway Night! The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a souvenir cup featuring a Spokane Chiefs player.

