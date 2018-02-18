No. 9 Gonzaga rolls past Pepperdine, 81-67

The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs moved to 25-4 on the season after their 81-67 win over Pepperdine on Saturday night. This win marks the 35th consecutive win for the Zags over Pepperdine dating back to 2002.

The Zags had four players score in the double figures, with Johnathan Williams leading the team with 18 points. Along with his 18-point performance, Williams added 12 rebounds to record his sixth consecutive double-double.

With this win, the Bulldogs remain in first place in the West Coast Conference with a 15-1 record. Gonzaga honored its three seniors (Brian Pete, Johnathan Williams and Silas Melson) after the game, in what will be their final regular season game at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

To @brian_pete_,



What a journey! The heart and work ethic is on a different level. Four years as a manager made a difference and your season as a player made a last impression. Your first bucket was heard around Spokane. Thank you! #MVPete #SeniorNight



Love,

The Kennel pic.twitter.com/V3ManBt2sV — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 18, 2018

To @Iam_J3,



You may be quiet off the court but your game was LOUD in here! Each dunk was dominant and your skill couldn’t be denied. #Blessed to have had you on our court. Your roar will be missed. Thanks for the memories. #SeniorNight



Love,

The Kennel pic.twitter.com/Mfhu6EzijU — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 18, 2018