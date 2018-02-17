Whitworth streak past Linfield, winning 77-57

Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
Chasing the game from the outset, the Cougars (10-17, 3-12 Pac-12) could never quite run down Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) on the road at the Huntsman Center as the Utes took a 54-50 victory Friday night.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.More >>
Ferenz led all scorers with 29 points. She became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,500-point mark. She's now got 1,522 career points.More >>
The win was even more special, as it marked head coach Wendy Schuller's 250th career victory at Eastern.More >>
It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.More >>
It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
Kyle Roach poured in a career-high 39 points to lead 5th-ranked Whitworth to a 76-70 win at Lewis & Clark College on Saturday night at the Pamplin Center.More >>
By Whitworth Athletics
The Lewis & Clark Pioneers outscored the Whitworth Pirates by ten points in overtime to earn a 88-78 win Saturday evening.More >>
Jared Christy had 26 points, 14 rebounds and four assists to help the Pirates improve to 17-2 overall and 9-1 in the NWC.More >>
Whitworth could not overcome Lange's size advantage and fell to 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the NWC.More >>
The 4th-ranked Pirates trailed 38-18 late in the first half, but dominated the game from that point on to improve to 16-2 overall and 8-1 in the NWC.More >>
Camy Aguinaldo scored 24 points to help the Pirates improve to 8-10 overall and 3-6 in the NWC and earn consecutive league wins for the first time this season.More >>
