Whitworth streak past Linfield, winning 77-57

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Answering a 17-point run with its own 18-point run, Whitworth University defeated visiting Linfield College 77-57 in a Northwest Conference women's basketball game on Friday night at the Whitworth Fieldhouse.

Madison Moffat scored a game-high 20 points for the Pirates, who improved to 10-14 overall and 5-10 in the NWC. Whitworth swept the season series from the Wildcats (9-15, 5-10).

The first half played out in fits and spurts. After Whitworth took an 18-14 lead after one quarter, the Pirates jumped out to a 29-18 lead after Erica Kuehn's three-pointer and jumper. Sparked by a three-pointer from Erin Burns, Linfield outscored Whitworth 17-0 over the next four and a half minutes. By the time Kory Oleson hit her third basket of that run, the Wildcats had taken a 35-29 lead. The Pirates got the final two baskets of the half to go to the locker rooms trailing 35-34.

Whitworth opened the second half on fire, making its first six baskets from the field to complete the 18-0 spurt that spanned both halves. Grace Douglas, who was scoreless in the first half, scored five quick points in the third quarter and Whitworth went up 47-35 before Linfield got on the board. An Annie Estes free throw extended the lead to 56-39 before Linfield got within 56-43 on a pair of Hanna Bingham free throws at the end of the third.

Linfield got as close as 64-52 four minutes into the fourth quarter on another Oleson basket. Whitworth scored five straight to stem the tide and the Pirates pulled away over the final five minutes. The Bucs made 8-13 shots from the field (61.5%) in the fourth quarter preventing any hope for a Wildcat comeback.

Moffat hit 8-13 from the floor for her 20 points and added five steals and six rebounds. Camy Aguinaldo finished with 12 points and six assists, while Kuehn and Douglas totaled 11 points apiece to give the Pirates four players in double figures. Whitworth made 47% of its shots from the floor, including 36% from three-point range.

Oleson led Linfield with 16 points and nine rebounds. Molly Danielson also had 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Wildcats outrebounded the Pirates 47-39, but Whitworth forced 20 Linfield turnovers.

Whitworth will conclude its season on Saturday night when the Pirates host Willamette University at 4:00 pm. Whitworth's three seniors, Douglas, Kuehn and Chloe Quinnett, will be recognized prior to tip off.