Cougars fall short against Utah, 54-50

By Washington State Athletics

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Chasing the game from the outset, the Cougars (10-17, 3-12 Pac-12) could never quite run down Utah (16-10, 7-8 Pac-12) on the road at the Huntsman Center as the Utes took a 54-50 victory Friday night. Down by eight after one quarter, the Cougs fought their way back into the game over the final three quarters of play only to fall just short of pulling off the comeback. Three times the Cougs clawed back to within just one point in the final quarter only to see their go ahead chance rim out. As the seconds ticked down the Cougs got one final chance for redemption when Borislava Hristova hit a trio of free throws after being fouled on a shot behind the arc. The three freebies pulled the Cougs back to within three with just under :10 seconds to play, however Utah would hit one of two from the line to close out the final chance for the Cougs. Overall, Utah would hit 12-of-18 from the line, making six of their final 10 attempts in the fourth quarter.



Stat of the Game

WSU hit 7-of-19 from deep, nearly half of their total made field goals (16).

Things You Need To Know