Huskies fall to Utah at home, 70-58

David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.More >>
Ferenz led all scorers with 29 points. She became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,500-point mark. She's now got 1,522 career points.More >>
The win was even more special, as it marked head coach Wendy Schuller's 250th career victory at Eastern.More >>
It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.More >>
It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
Gone from 2017’s West Coast Conference champions are five everyday fielders and two starting pitchers. But 18 members of the squad that successfully defended their WCC title and are eager to make it three in a row.More >>
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.More >>
David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Jaylen Nowell added 16 points as the Huskies (11-3) put five players in double figures, shot a season-high 67 percent and snapped a 14-game conference losing streak.More >>
he Washington football program received National Letters of Intent from 18 future student-athletes on the opening day of the first-ever early signing period for NCAA Division I football.
Washington (9-3) matched its entire win total from the 2016-17 season before the end of the non-conference schedule and for a change the Huskies put away an opponent.More >>
The Huskies (10-2) were ranked No. 11 in the final College Football Playoff rankings while the Nittany Lions (10-2) were No. 9.More >>
The Apple Cup remained decorated in purple for the fifth straight year thanks to a thorough domination by Washington.More >>
Jaylen Nowell scored 25 points and converted crucial free throws down the stretch as Washington held off Seattle in an 89-84 victory on Friday.More >>
Washington State is 9-2 for the first time since 2003 and is looking for its fifth 10-win season in program history (1997, 2001, 2002, 2003).More >>
Washington's season came to a crushing end in the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Soccer Tournament as Seattle U's goal eight minutes into overtime gave the Redhawks a 3-2 victory.More >>
The UW opens the season Sept. 1 vs. Auburn at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta and then return home the following Saturday to play North Dakota.More >>
