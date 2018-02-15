Zags roll to 76-46 win over LMU

David Crisp had 18 points but was the only player in double figures for the Huskies (17-9, 7-6). Washington has lost three consecutive games for the first time this season.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
Eastern's all-time leading scorer, Bliznyuk finished with a team-high 19 for the Eagles, with 15 of those coming in the first half. Now with 1,944 points in his illustrious career.More >>
Ferenz led all scorers with 29 points. She became the seventh player in program history to surpass the 1,500-point mark. She's now got 1,522 career points.More >>
The win was even more special, as it marked head coach Wendy Schuller's 250th career victory at Eastern.More >>
It was going to come to an end at some point, but the Montana Grizzlies figured that it would be later in the season. The Griz dropped their road game to Eastern Washington 74-65, breaking the 13-game winning streak in conference.More >>
It took the Montana Lady Griz a quarter and a half to warm up, but warm up they did, as they pushed the Eastern Washington Eagles to the brink. But after getting within one point twice in the second half, the Lady Griz couldn't make it over the top, going 0-7 from the field down the stretch to lose 75-72.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
Gone from 2017’s West Coast Conference champions are five everyday fielders and two starting pitchers. But 18 members of the squad that successfully defended their WCC title and are eager to make it three in a row.More >>
Listed as six feet, seven inches tall, Montana State forward Sam Neumann isn't the most physically imposing center in the Big Sky Conference, but that doesn't mean he can't hold his own down in the paint.More >>
Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points.More >>
This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.More >>
Gone from 2017’s West Coast Conference champions are five everyday fielders and two starting pitchers. But 18 members of the squad that successfully defended their WCC title and are eager to make it three in a row.More >>
Williams recorded his third and fourth straight double-doubles in a pair of road victories for the No. 9 Zags.More >>
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.More >>
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.More >>
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
