Zags roll to 76-46 win over LMU

The No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs beat Loyola Marymount 76-46 on Thursday night to retain a share of first place in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga had five players finish the game in double figures, including Corey Kispert who scored a team-high 14 points. The Bulldogs forced the lions to commit 18 turnovers and shoot only 33 percent, on the way to the Zags 24th win of the season.

The Zags have now won eight straight games and will look to extending their winning streak on Saturday when they play Pepperdine.