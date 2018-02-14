Zags set to take on LMU on SWX

By Gonzaga Athletics

No. 9/8 Gonzaga (23-4, 13-1) vs. Loyola Marymount (8-17, 3-11)

THURSDAY, FEB. 15 | 6 P.M. | SPOKANE | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTER

ABOUT THE SERIES

- This is the 92nd all-time meeting between Gonzaga and Loyola Marymount. GU has a 70-21 advantage in the series.

- GU has won 17 straight versus the Lions, and 22 of the last 23 meetings.

- The Lions last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2010, 74-66, in L.A.

- The Bulldogs are 38-3 against Loyola Marymount under Mark Few

- Gonzaga is 35-6 at home against the Lions and has won all 14 meetings in the McCarthey Athletic Center. GU has won 27 straight at home over Loyola Marymount. The last Lion win in Spokane was on Feb. 7, 1991, 91-79.

- The Zags are 27-14 all-time at LMU and have won eight straight in Los Angeles.

- GU left LMU with an 85-66 victory in the first meeting this season. Johnathan Williams scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. The Bulldogs opened the second half with a decisive 17-0 run.

- In last season's meeting in Spokane, Gonzaga cruised to a 93-55 win on Jan. 12, 2017. Six Zags finished in double-figures, including Silas Melson who scored 13 points. GU shot 53 percent from the field and held LMU to 34 percent.

- The Zags won the first all-time meeting between the programs, 75-71, in Spokane in 1953.

SCOUTING THE LIONS

- Loyola Marymount is coming off of an 85-79 home win over Pepperdine Saturday.

- Steve Haney, Jr. knocked down six threes to become the third player in program history to make 200 in a career. He finished with 31 points. Mattias Markusson had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

- James Batemon finished with a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists.

- The Lions went 10-of-23 from behind-the-arc. LMU finished 46.7 percent from the field in the game.

- Loyola Marymount leads the conference, and is 24th in the nation, averaging 12.8 offensive rebounds per game.

- The Lions also top the WCC with 7.1 steals per game and 13.92 turnovers forced per game.

- Batemon is averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game, which ranks fifth in the WCC. He's also dished out a team-high 123 assists and leads Loyola Marymount with 32 steals. Batemon is shooting 47.2 percent from the field.

- Eli Scott and Haney are adding 13.2 and 12.9 points per game. Scott averages a team-best 7.2 rebounds, sixth in the conference. Haney has made a team-high 66 three-pointers this season.

- Markusson ranks second in the conference shooting 64.5 percent from the field.

- LMU is 2-10 away from the Gersten Pavilion this season.

FAMILIAR FOE

Silas Melson has totaled 46 points in seven career appearances against Loyola Marymount.

- He scored a career-high against the Lions in last season's meeting in Spokane. He had 13 points and made 5-of-9 from the field, including 3-for-5 from behind-the-arc.

Josh Perkins has started in all five of his appearances against LMU. He has totaled 36 points in his career against the Lions, including 12 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field with 10 assists in Los Angeles earlier this season.

Johnathan Williams has totaled 55 points in three career starts against the Lions. He had 30 points on 13-18 shooting in the latest meeting on Jan. 6, 2018, in Los Angeles.

WILLIAMS NAMED WCC PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Johnathan Williams was the West Coast Conference men's basketball Player of the Week Monday.

- Williams recorded his third and fourth straight double-doubles in a pair of road victories for the No. 9 Zags. He totaled 22 points and 24 rebounds in the team's sixth and seventh straight wins.

- The redshirt senior made 5-of-11 from the field with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a win at Pacific Thursday. He followed up that performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a victory at then-ranked No. 11 Saint Mary's.

- Williams was instrumental in shutting down Pacific in the paint with a pair of blocked shots, and then had possibly his best defensive performance of the season against Saint Mary's All-American Jock Landale.

- The Memphis, Tenn. native limited Landale to four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, including just one shot attempt in the first half, helping the Zags snap a 19-game winning streak for SMC and avenging an earlier loss to the Gaels in Spokane.

A HISTORICAL VICTORY

- Gonzaga's 78-65 win at then-ranked No. 11/12 Saint Mary's was the Zags' first road victory over a ranked team since beating the Gaels last year in Moraga, 74-64, when SMC was ranked No. 20 in both polls.

- This season's win at Saint Mary's matched GU's highest-ranked opponent road victory in program history. The Bulldogs won at No. 11 UCLA, 59-43, on Dec. 11, 1999.

- Gonzaga's other road victories over ranked opponents include at No. 23 Stanford, 90-86 in double-overtime (Jan. 31, 2007), at No. 15 Tennessee, 89-79 in overtime (Jan. 7, 2009), and at No. 22 Oklahoma State, 69-68 (Dec. 31, 2012).

SOMETHING HAD TO GIVE

- The Zags' victory at Saint Mary's snapped the Gaels' program-best and nation's best 19-game win streak.

- The win also ended the country's longest conference win streak, which was 17 consecutive victories.

- It was the first matchup of two top-15 West Coast Conference teams in league history. Gonzaga has won all six of the meetings when both the Bulldogs and SMC were ranked.

- The Zags extended their 22-game conference road win streak, which is the longest active streak in the country.

- GU's seven straight wins is the 14th-longest active streak in the nation.

TAKING CARE OF THE BALL

- Gonzaga tied it's second lowest ever total of turnovers in a game in team history with only four at Saint Mary's.

- It was the lowest output since the Zags had four against South Carolina-Upstate on March 3, 2009.

- GU's four turnovers matched the lowest turnovers by the Bulldogs under Coach Few.

- The team record for fewest turnovers in a game is three (San Francisco, Feb. 18, 1995 and Penn State, Dec. 30, 1988).

- Gonzaga's 11.5 turnovers per game ranks third in the conference and 41st in the country. In WCC play, the Bulldogs lead the league averaging only 9.1 turnovers per game and with a +2.64 turnover margin.

- The Zags have had nine or less turnovers in nine of the 14 West Coast Conference games.