Johnathan Williams named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was the West Coast Conference men's basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Williams recorded his third and fourth straight double-doubles in a pair of road victories for the No. 9 Zags. He totaled 22 points and 24 rebounds in the team's sixth and seventh straight wins. The redshirt senior made 5-of-11 from the field with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a win at Pacific Thursday. He followed up that performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a victory at then-ranked No. 11 Saint Mary's, Gonzaga's 22nd consecutive conference road win.

Williams was instrumental in shutting down Pacific in the paint with a pair of blocked shots, and then had possibly his best defensive performance of the season against Saint Mary's All-American Jock Landale. Williams limited Landale to four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, including just one shot attempt in the first half, helping the Zags snap a 19-game winning streak for SMC and avenging an earlier loss to the Gaels in Spokane.

For the week Williams averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds with three assists and two blocked shots. Williams committed just one turnover in 71 minutes.

Also Nominated: Matthew Atewe, Pepperdine; KJ Feagin, Santa Clara; Jordan Ford, Saint Mary’s; Steven Haney, Loyola Marymount; TJ Haws, BYU; Miles Reynolds, Pacific

2017-18 WCC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
2/12 – Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga
2/5 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
1/29 – Isaiah Pineiro, San Diego
1/22 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
1/15 – Yoeli Childs, BYU
1/8 – Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
1/1 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
12/25 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
12/18 – Elijah Bryant, BYU
12/11 – Jock Landale, Saint Mary’s
12/4 – Zach Norvell Jr., Gonzaga
11/27 – Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga
11/20 – Emmett Naar, Saint Mary’s
11/13 – Isaiah Wright, San Diego
