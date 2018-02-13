Johnathan Williams named WCC Player of the Week

By Gonzaga Athletics

SAN BRUNO, Calif. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was the West Coast Conference men's basketball Player of the Week Monday.

Williams recorded his third and fourth straight double-doubles in a pair of road victories for the No. 9 Zags. He totaled 22 points and 24 rebounds in the team's sixth and seventh straight wins. The redshirt senior made 5-of-11 from the field with 10 points and 13 rebounds in a win at Pacific Thursday. He followed up that performance with 12 points and 11 rebounds in a victory at then-ranked No. 11 Saint Mary's, Gonzaga's 22nd consecutive conference road win.

Williams was instrumental in shutting down Pacific in the paint with a pair of blocked shots, and then had possibly his best defensive performance of the season against Saint Mary's All-American Jock Landale. Williams limited Landale to four points on 2-of-4 shooting from the field, including just one shot attempt in the first half, helping the Zags snap a 19-game winning streak for SMC and avenging an earlier loss to the Gaels in Spokane.