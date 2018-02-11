Chiefs cruise past Americans, winning 6-3

Dustin Johnson tied for the lead as he goes for 3rd victory at Pebble Beach.

NBC's television coverage of the opening ceremonies reached 27.8 million on the TV network, and a total of 28.3 million when digital followers are added.

Super-talented Russia looks like the hands-down gold-medal favorite in men's hockey with defenseman Nikita Nesterov describing the team as a "red machine.".

Red Gerard won the United States' first gold medal of the games by overcoming a blustery win in the men's slopestyle event in the snowboarding competition on the second day of full competition at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has ruled that 45 Russian athletes who were excluded from the Pyeongchang Olympics over doping concerns can't compete.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hosting lunch for senior North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong Un's sister in the most significant diplomatic encounter between the rivals in years.

Ryan Zapolski doesn't have the NHL experience of other Olympic goaltenders but is the United States' best chance to win a men's hockey medal.

By Spokane Chiefs

KENNEWICK. Wash. – Forwards Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Kailer Yamamoto piled up five points apiece in a 6-3 win over the rival Tri-City Americans on Saturday night in Kennewick. The victory wrapped up a seven-game road swing for the Chiefs, during which they posted a 5-0-2-0 record and vaulted to third place in the U.S. Division.

Yamamoto, with a goal and four assists, was in on the first five of Spokane’s six goals, pushing him into a tie with Trent Whitfield for 11th place in franchise history with 269 points. It marked his second career five-point game after he filled the same statline (1G-4A) at Kootenay under two weeks ago on Feb. 2.

Anderson-Dolan, whose second goal of an eventual hat trick proved to be the game-winner, also scored the game’s first and last goals, sealing the win with an empty-netter late. He assisted on the Chiefs’ second (Ty Smith on a power play) and fifth goals (Kailer Yamamoto) to pick up the first five-point effort of his three-year WHL career. His first goal was also his 30th of the season, marking the first Chief to reach the milestone during the 2017-18 campaign. The hat trick was the third by a Chief this season, joining forwards Jake McGrew and Milos Fafrak.

Ethan McIndoe and Smith each scored once and added two helpers for three-point nights to round out the offense for Spokane.

After Anderson-Dolan’s first of the game at 6:01 of the first, Tri-City responded to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission and outshot the Chiefs 12-3 through 20 minutes.

Spokane responded in force, outshooting the Americans 12-5 in the middle frame and scoring two goals to take a 3-2 lead into the second break.

The Chiefs continued to take advantage of their opportunities in the third period, scoring three goals on just four shots on goal as they clogged the neutral zone to maintain the lead and secure the tough road victory.

Spokane has now earned at least a point in 10-straight games, going 8-0-2-0 over that span.

Dawson Weatherill started in goal for the Chiefs and turned aside 25 of 28 shots faced for his 18th win of the year. Beck Warm started for the Americans and made 13 saves on 18 shots faced. Spokane went 2-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill, with Tri-City’s power play goal coming on a 5-on-3.