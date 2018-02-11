Zags crush Saint Mary's 78-65, ending nation's longest winning streak

The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games. After this win, Gonzaga is now tied with Saint Mary's at the top of the West Coast Conference with a 13-1 record.

What a statement by Gonzaga. Bulldogs dominate Saint Mary's from tip to finish in Moraga. Mark Few's squad has the chops to be a major player in March. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 11, 2018

Rui Hachimura led all scorers with 23 points on 10-14 shooting, as the Zags finished the game with four players in double figures.

This was a statement win for the Bulldogs who lost to Saint Mary's 74-71 on Jan. 18. This is the Gaels first loss since they played Georgia in the Wooden Legacy on Nov. 26.

Next up - Gonzaga has only four games left in the regular season and will continue play against Loyola Marymount on Feb. 15.