Zags crush Saint Mary's 78-65, ending nation's longest winning streak

The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.More >>
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.More >>
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.More >>
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.More >>
There were six lead changes in the last 2:46 alone as the two teams traded a barrage of baskets, but Eastern's Bogdan Bliznyuk had a potential game-tying layin blocked with six seconds to play.More >>
There were six lead changes in the last 2:46 alone as the two teams traded a barrage of baskets, but Eastern's Bogdan Bliznyuk had a potential game-tying layin blocked with six seconds to play.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.
Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
This season, the Pasco, Wash., native has scored in double figures in 21 contests and has 13 games with 20 or more points. In addition to five double-doubles, she is also on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak and averages 20.8 points per game.More >>
This season, the Pasco, Wash., native has scored in double figures in 21 contests and has 13 games with 20 or more points. In addition to five double-doubles, she is also on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak and averages 20.8 points per game.More >>
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.More >>
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.More >>
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.More >>
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs get redemption on Saturday night after beating No. 11 Saint Mary's Gaels 78-65, ending the nation's longest winning streak at 19 games.More >>
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.More >>
Saint Mary’s dominated the rebounds, 47-21, and points in the paint, 38-16. The Zags shot well from the line, going 13-of-15.More >>
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>