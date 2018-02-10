Washington State loses heartbreaker in OT to Oregon State, 63-61

There were six lead changes in the last 2:46 alone as the two teams traded a barrage of baskets, but Eastern's Bogdan Bliznyuk had a potential game-tying layin blocked with six seconds to play.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.
Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
This season, the Pasco, Wash., native has scored in double figures in 21 contests and has 13 games with 20 or more points. In addition to five double-doubles, she is also on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak and averages 20.8 points per game.More >>
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.More >>
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.More >>
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has selected Patrick Chun as the WSU Director of Athletics, it was announced Monday. Chun will be introduced at a press conference in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. He becomes the 14th individual to lead Cougar athletics in school history and begins his duties Feb. 5.More >>
During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games.More >>
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
