Washington State loses heartbreaker in OT to Oregon State, 63-61

Photo: Washington State Athletics Photo: Washington State Athletics

By Washington State Athletics

PULLMAN, Wash. – With the game on the line and down one with :17 seconds to play, Borislava Hristova got the step on her defender, crashing to the rim for what looked like the game-winning layup and the foul against the No. 16/16 ranked Oregon State Beavers at Beasley Coliseum Friday night. However, the magic ending for Washington State (10-15, 3-10 Pac-12) was not to be as the Beavers (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12) Katie McWilliams saved the night for OSU with a tip-in of a Marie Gulich pass with :02 to play in regulation, sending the contest into overtime. McWilliams would play the hero in the extra period when she hit a pair of free throws with :01.1 to play after a controversial call set the Beaver junior to the line. The Cougs had stormed back from six points down with just one minute to play in the overtime period, tying the game with a free throw with :02 to play by Maria Kostourkova. WSU was able to get back into the game late in overtime thanks to a pair of clutch three-pointers by Hristova and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou, the last of which came with just :12 seconds to play. Hristova would end the game with 21 points scoring 12 in the fourth quarter and overtime after the Beavers had taken control of the game.
 
Stat of the Game
The Cougs committed just six turnovers in the contest while assisting on 14 of 24 made field goals.

Things You Need To Know

  • The Cougs moved to 1-1 in overtime games on the season.
  • Borislava Hristova scored 21 points, her 10th 20+ point game of the season and 20th of her career. It also marked her 21st double-digit scoring game.
  • Chanelle Molina added 10 points as the only other Coug in double-figures while Pavlopoulou ended with nine and Alexys Swedlund chipped in eight.
  • The Cougs held the Beavers to just 13 points in the first half, an all-time low for WSU in the NCAA era dating back to 1981.
  • Three Beavers hit double figures led by Aleah Goodman's 17. Marie Gullich added 15 and Mikayla Pivec added 12. Gullich reached her 1,000 career point for OSU and ended the night at 1,003.
  • WSU continues its homestand against #9/10 Oregon Sunday at Beasley Coliseum. The game is scheduled for 1:00 pm on the Pac-12 Network.
