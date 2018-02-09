Vandals beat Eagles 85-71 thanks to three-pointers

By Eastern Washington Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho – The Eastern Washington University women's basketball team dropped a hard loss to Idaho on Friday night (Feb. 9), by a score of 85-71 in Moscow.



"We didn't shoot the ball well, we got good looks but we couldn't make baskets. When the other team is making three-pointers and you can't match them, you are going to be in trouble, and that was tough for us," said head coach Wendy Schuller. "It's good to force 19 turnovers, but we still weren't as good as we can be. We just played a step slower and Idaho deserves a lot of credit, they made their open shots and we didn't."



Eastern forced 19 turnovers and only committed nine themselves, but they couldn't stop the Vandals from behind the arc. Idaho nailed 13 three-point field goals and shot 46.4 percent, while EWU was only 5-for-21.



Both Violet Kapri Morrow (18) and Delaney Hodgins (15) continued their double digit scoring streaks. Symone Starks added nine points and five steals. Morrow also paced Eastern with seven rebounds.



The Vandals exploded on a 13-0 run in the first quarter and didn't look back for the rest of the first half. Trailing by as many as 16 points, an Amy Hartleroad three cut the deficit, but it was Idaho who was hot behind the arc, shooting 47.4 (9-19) in the first half to take a 15-point lead at the break.



Despite only shooting 29 percent in the first half, the Eagles came out of the locker room and shot 56.3 percent in the third quarter on 9-for-16 shooting, holding the Vandals to just 29.4 percent. At the end of three, EWU had cut its deficit to eight points when they had trailed by as many at 19 points in the third.



Idaho opened the fourth quarter on an 8-0 run, forcing an Eastern Washington timeout. The Eagles could never quite catch up, only shooting 34.7 percent from the field from the fourth quarter.



WIN-LOSS RECORDS: The Eagles and the Vandals split the regular season series 1-1, each grabbing a win at their respective home courts. The loss snaps a two-game win streak for the Eagles, while Idaho picks up their seventh straight. EWU moves to 12-12 and 7-5 while Idaho improves to 13-10 and 9-3.



WHAT IT MEANS: With six regular season games remaining, Idaho now moves into a tie for first place in the Big Sky with Northern Colorado, while Eastern Washington drops to a tie for fourth place with Montana State. The top four teams will receive a first round bye at the conference tournament in Reno on March 5-10.



KEY STATISTICS: The Vandals shot over 50 percent from the field, 46 percent from three-point range and 94 percent from the free throw line. The Eagles couldn't stop the Big Sky's leader in point per game in Mikayla Ferenz who scored 29, followed by Geraldine McCorkell who posted 26.



Eastern forced 19 turnovers and only committed nine while grabbing 10 steals. They were outrebounded 39-33.



TOP PERFORMERS: Violet Kapri Morrow led the team with 18 points and seven rebounds, followed by Delaney Hodgins who had 15 points and six rebounds. Symone Starks added nine points and five steals, Brittany Klaman dished out three assists.



ROAD TO 2,000: Delaney Hodgins, Eastern's all-time leading scorer, now has 1,921 career points. The total places her sixth on the Big Sky's all-time list as she looks to become just the fourth player in conference history to surpass 2,000 points.



UP NEXT: EWU heads to Montana for a matchup against the Griz on Feb. 15 and Montana State on Feb. 17. They then return home for the final games inside Reese Court against Weber State (Feb. 22) and Idaho State (Feb. 24) for Delaney Hodgins' and Mariah Cunningham's senior night.



MORE FROM SCHULLER: "Playing on the road in the Big Sky is difficult. Traditionally, we haven't played well here. I'm glad we're taking care of business at home, but we have a big road stretch in front of us so we have to put this game behind us as fast as we can. Idaho played very well, they are the hottest team in the league right now so we can't beat ourselves up over this, there's a lot of basketball left to play."