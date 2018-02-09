Zags come away with 71-61 victory over Pacific

The Gonzaga Bulldogs came away with their 22nd win of the season after a 71-61 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season, as Gonzaga moves to 22-4 on the season.

Next up - Gonzaga travels to take on No. 11 Saint Mary's in a battle of the top two teams in the West Coast Conference. When these two teams last met in Spokane on Jan. 18, it was the Gaels who came away with the 74-71 victory, handing Gonzaga their only conference loss of the season.