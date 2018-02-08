Zags get 20th win of year after 90-66 victory over Pacific

Five Zags ended the game in double figures, including Killian Tillie who had a game-high 21 points. Johnathan Williams added 10 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season.More >>
Gonzaga (20-4, 13-0) remained perfect in West Coast Conference play and will host second-place Saint Mary’s on Saturday at 2 pm live on SWX.More >>
Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference).More >>
This season, the Pasco, Wash., native has scored in double figures in 21 contests and has 13 games with 20 or more points. In addition to five double-doubles, she is also on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak and averages 20.8 points per game.More >>
National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.More >>
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
No. 14 Gonzaga snapped a three-game home losing streak to BYU, holding off the Cougars 68-60 Saturday night inside the McCarthey Athletic Center.More >>
Johnathan Williams led the Bulldogs with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Zach Norvell Jr. and Josh Perkins each finished the game with 13 points.More >>
Jill Barta led all scorers with 13 points, and Chandler Smith added 12 points and led with seven boards.More >>
Killian Tillie and Johnathan Williams each had a game-high 16 points, while Rui Hachimura (14 pts), Silas Melson (13 pts) and Josh Perkins (11 pts) all finished in double figures.More >>
Jill Barta led Gonzaga with 24 points, her seventh 20+ point game of the year, and nine rebounds.More >>
Tillie matched his career-high of 27 points, after shooting 11-14 from the field, while Kispert shot 8-16 from the field and adding ten rebounds.More >>
