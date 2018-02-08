Johnathan Williams named a Senior CLASS Award Finalist

By Gonzaga Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- Gonzaga men's basketball's Johnathan Williams was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017-18 Senior CLASS Award Thursday.

Ten men's basketball student-athletes who excel both on and off the court were selected as finalists for the award. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

Williams is averaging a team-high 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game for the No. 12/11 Zags (21-4, 11-1 West Coast Conference). He is fifth in the conference in rebounds, sixth in field goal percentage (56 percent), sixth in blocks (1.0 per game) and ninth in scoring. In WCC play, the redshirt senior is fourth in rebounds (6.8) and field goal percentage (58.0). This season, he eclipsed 1,000 points and 850 rebounds in his collegiate career. He is 10 rebounds away from 900.

Williams recently received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He will begin GU's Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership program and start pursuing his graduate degree. Throughout his three years at Gonzaga, the Memphis, Tenn. native has volunteered his time at a number of our community service events. Some of the organizations or events he's volunteered at include the N7/Coeur d'Alene Tribe basketball clinic, Spokane Boys and Girls Club, Sacred Heart Children's Hospital, VA Medical Center, and Camp Goodtimes. He has also made numerous visits to local elementary schools to spend time with the Spokane youth community.

The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 candidates announced in January. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 19. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four.



2017-18 Senior CLASS Award Men’s Finalists

Shawn Anderson, Navy

Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU

Jevon Carter, West Virginia

Angel Delgado, Seton Hall

Rob Gray, Houston

A.J. Jacobson, North Dakota State

Justin Johnson, Western Kentucky

Yante Maten, Georgia