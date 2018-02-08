Delaney Hodgins named a finalist for Senior CLASS Award

By Eastern Washington Athletics

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – After being named a candidate on Jan. 4, Eastern Washington University forward Delaney Hodgins has been selected as one of just ten women's basketball seniors across Division I to be named a finalist for the Senior CLASS Award. She is the only member of the Big Sky Conference to be selected to the list.



From now until March 19, fans can vote for Hodgins HERE to select her as the winner. Fan votes count for 1/3 of the total and the other 2/3 is determined by NCAA Division I coaches and national media members.



The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 women's candidates. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2018 NCAA Women's Final Four.



To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.



Hodgins is the Preseason Big Sky Player of the Year and just set Eastern Washington's all-time career scoring record on Feb. 1, with the current point total sitting at 1,906. She is looking to become the fourth player in Big Sky history to surpass 2,000 points and currently sits in sixth on the conference's all-time scoring list.



This season, the Pasco, Wash., native has scored in double figures in 21 contests and has 13 games with 20 or more points. In addition to five double-doubles, she is also on a 19-game double-digit scoring streak and averages 20.8 points per game, which is second in the Big Sky. Hodgins has also been tabbed BSC Player of the Week and College Sports Madness Player of the Week twice this season.



An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School ®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. Hodgins is the second EWU student-athlete to be named a candidate this season along with women's soccer senior Chloe Williams.



ABOUT THE AWARD

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CANDIDATES:

Ariel Atkins, Texas

Lexi Brown, Duke

Tyra Buss, Indiana

Emily Clemens, Western Illinois

Rebecca Greenwell, Duke

Delaney Hodgins, Eastern Washington

Kaylee Jensen, Oklahoma State

Jackie Kemph, Saint Louis

Victoria Vivians, Mississippi State

Gabby Williams, UConn