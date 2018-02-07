Vandals add 10 players on National Signing Day

By Idaho Athletics

MOSCOW, Idaho- University of Idaho football signed 10 student-athletes to National Letters of Intent Wednesday, on the first day of the regular signing period. The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.





The new crop is heavy on speed and versatility. Multiple signees who will arrive with the potential to play on offense or defense, including regional newcomers Boise native Khalil Forehand (Bishop Kelly HS) and Seattle native Jaxon Woodward (Seattle Prep HS).



The full 22-man signing class hails from nine different states and features seven players from Idaho, Oregon and Washington.



"The more success we have here, the better recruits we'll get from around here," head coach Paul Petrino said of attracting more local talent than recent signing classes. "Early on we had to go farther away because it wasn't what it used to be. The more we win here and the better we do, the better we'll do recruiting around here."



Biographical information for each student-athlete in the class is available below.



FEBRUARY SIGNEES



Aundre Carter

RB | 5-9 | 238

Starke, Fla. | Clay HS

Finished runner-up in 5A Florida Mr. Football voting…led Clay to 5A state quarterfinals as a senior…rushed for 2,348 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 9.2 yards per carry…began prep career at Bradford County High School…named 4A all-state as a junior, rushing for 1,200 yards and 26 touchdowns.





Ross Chadderdon

LB | 6-1 | 210

Hayden, Idaho | Coeur d'Alene HS

First-team 5A All-Idaho as a senior…also named 5A Inland Empire League Defensive Player of the Year…helped Vikings reach the 5A state title game…registered 133 tackles on the season, including 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks…forced seven fumbles and recorded two interceptions…returned an interception for touchdown in state semifinal.





Steavenson Fernand

WR | 6-3 | 190

Davie, Fla. | ASA College

Averaged 16.2 yards per catch and scored twice as a sophomore in 2017…as a freshman, helped ASA to a 7-2 record, with six receiving touchdowns…interested in pursuing a degree in finance.





Khalil Forehand

RB | 5-10 | 174

Boise, Idaho | Bishop Kelly HS

Second-team 4A All-SIC selection at running back and defensive back as a senior…rushed for 578 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging nine yards per carry while splitting time between running back and wide receiver…intercepted two passes on defense…will have opportunity to also compete in track and field…4A state champion in 100-, 200- and 4x100-meter relay.





Logan Kendall

FB | 6-4 | 256

Cheney, Wash. | Cheney HS

Two-time first-team All-Great Northern League selection at defensive end…also played fullback and offensive line during prep career…named MVP of 2017 Idaho football camp.





Michael Maafu

DL | 6-2 | 266

Phoenix, Ariz. | Saguaro HS

First-team all-conference and all-region defensive lineman as a senior…honorable mention USA Today All-Arizona selection…helped Saguaro to its fifth-consecutive AIA 4A state title in 2017…did not play football as a junior in favor of rugby…played at Arcadia High School as a sophomore…elite rugby player…represented native Tonga in international rugby competition…has competed on state, regional and national level teams in the U.S.





Nikhil Nayar

QB | 6-5 | 229

Mercer Island, Wash. | Mercer Island HS

Led Mercer Island to state playoffs as a senior…threw for 2,525 yards and 30 touchdowns, added 300 rushing yards and a score…second-team All-KingCo 3A…named WIAA Player of the Week in week 11 after passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns in a first-round playoff game against O'Dea…did not begin playing football until ninth grade…also a standout baseball player…guided Mercer Island to 2015 baseball state title.





D'Andrei Pittman

LB | 6-1 | 185

Laplace, La. | East St. John HS

First-team All-District 7-5A linebacker as a senior…honorable mention all-state…second-team all-district as a junior…recorded 12 sacks…led East St. John's to playoffs in each of final two seasons…father plays professionally in the National Arena League…two uncles played at Florida and LSU.





Tre Walker

LB | 6-1 | 226

Dos Palos, Calif. | Fresno Central HS

First-team All-Tri-River Athletic Conference as a senior…guided Central to CIF Central Section Division I championship and advanced to NorCal Championship…first section crown in school's 87-year history…recorded 140 tackles, including seven sacks, plus one interception and one forced fumble…played two seasons at Dos Palos High School, earning West Sierra League Offensive MVP honors as a junior…rushed for 1,072 yards and 15 touchdowns in leading the Broncos to a 4-1 league mark…accumulated 65 tackles as a junior after recording 25 as a sophomore.





Jaxon Woodward

ATH | 6-1 | 185

Seattle, Wash. | Seattle Prep HS

Moved to quarterback as a senior and was named second-team All-Metro League…also all-conference selection at cornerback…led Panthers in passing and rushing…played wide receiver in first two seasons…also a basketball standout at Seattle Prep…both parents played soccer collegiately…mother, Julie, is head women's soccer coach at Seattle University…older sister plays soccer at USC.





DECEMBER SIGNEES



Aarron Boatright

DE | 6-5 | 241

Manning, S.C. | East Mississippi CC

Helped East Mississippi Community College to the 2017 NJCAA National Championship…Lions also won the MACJC Championship, for their sixth state title in nine years…Boatright was named All-NJCAA Region 23…ranked second on the team with five sacks…finished with 27 tackles, including 6.5 for loss…as a freshman at Pima Community College in 2015, recorded 41 tackles, 5.5 sacks and six tackles for loss… all-area selection at offensive line at Manning High School…also played tight end and H back in high school…interested in pursuing a degree in history.



Bruce Burns

OL | 6-3 | 345

San Leandro, Calif. | Laney College



Named California Community College Athletic Association first-team All-American as a sophomore… paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 260 yards per game…helped Laney College to 9-2 record, advancing to the Norther California Semifinals…All-Valley League as a freshman in 2016…all-conference performer at Arroyo High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.



Edwin Cortez Grande

OL | 6-5 | 291

Oakland, Calif. | Monterey Peninsula College



All-league selection as a sophomore…helped Monterey Peninsula advance to American Division Championship Bowl after finishing regular season as co-champions of the Golden Coast League with a 5-1 conference mark…interested in pursuing a degree in business or psychology.





Matthew Faupusa

OL | 6-3 | 310

Cypress, Calif. | Los Alamitos HS



Helped paved the way to a Sunset League championship for Los Alamitos as a senior on offensive and defensive lines…second-team all-league selection as a junior on offense…also a standout rugby player.





Logan Floyd

OL | 6-4 | 289

Kearns, Utah | Kearns HS



2017 honorable mention all-state selection and two-time all-region honoree…led Kearns to a 9-2 record and state playoff appearance as a senior…Cougars advanced to playoffs each of his final three seasons…interested in pursuing a degree in exercise science and health.





Ariyon Huff

WR | 5-8 | 191

Sacramento, Calif. | Yuba College

All-California Region II and All-Pacific 7 League selection as a sophomore…recorded 67 catches for 805 yards and six touchdowns…also rushed for 79 yards and threw a touchdown…first-team all-league kick returner as a freshman…averaged 31.8 yards per kickoff return and 13.8 yards per punt return, including one touchdown, to go with 388 receiving yards and four scores…led Grant High School to Sac-Joaquin Section Division II title as a senior…scored game-tying touchdown and converted a fourth down on the game-winning drive of the championship game…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.

Second-team all-league selection at Moorpark College…recorded 40 tackles as a sophomore, including a team-high three sacks among his seven tackles for loss…tallied 2.5 sacks as a freshman in 2016...all-county selection while starring at Oaks Christian High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology and physical therapy.

First-team All-District 10-4A as a senior…helped Carver advance to the second round of the 4A LHSAA playoffs…Rams went 7-3 on the season, including the school's first playoff win since 2013…averaged 6.6 tackles per game as a senior…interested in pursuing a degree in childhood psychology.First-team All-Portland Interscholastic League choice as an all-purpose player following senior season…standout corner back, wide receiver and kick returner…second-team all-league selection at kick returner as a junior…brother Wyror is also a member of the Idaho football program, redshirting as a freshman in 2017…interested in pursuing a degree in business.All-league offensive lineman as a sophomore in 2017…paved way for a rushing attack that averaged 260 yards per game…helped Laney College to 9-2 record, advancing to the Norther California Semifinals…first-team All-Mission Valley tackle as a senior at Moreau Catholic High School…interested in pursuing a degree in kinesiology.Named 2A Louisiana Offensive Player of the Year as a junior, and second-team All-USA Louisiana by USA TODAY…rushed for 2,462 yards and 40 touchdowns and led Madison Prep to state championship game…three-year starter, starring on offense, defense and special teams…also lettered in basketball, winning a state title each of the last three seasons…interested in pursuing a degree in physical education.Led West Valley to a 12-1 record and berth in the 2A state semifinals as a senior in 2017…named Great Northern League Defensive MVP as a junior, also earned first-team honors at wide receiver and punter…coached by his father, Craig…all-conference performer in basketball and baseball.