Yankees acquire Seahawks QB Russell Wilson in trade with Rangers

The New York Yankees announced Wednesday they have traded for the rights to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, sending future cash considerations to the Texas Rangers — who drafted the rights to Wilson in 2013 — in return.

Wilson confirmed the news in a tweet of his own, noting in a statement “While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today."

"I want to personally thank the Texas Rangers and Jon Daniels for drafting me and giving me the chance to experience professional baseball again,” Wilson said. "Growing up taking grounders, hitting BP, and throwing deep post routes in football early in the mornings at 6 am with my dad and brother is where my love of sports came from and those memories stick with me every morning I wake up. During my two springs with the Rangers, I was reminded just how much I love the game.

"While football is my passion and my livelihood, baseball remains a huge part of where I came from and who I am today. I’ve learned so much on the baseball field that translates to my game physically and mentally playing Quarterback in the NFL. I thank the Rangers and their great fans for making me feel at home and a part of the family! While I embrace the chance to be a New York Yankee, I will forever be grateful to be a part of a world class organization like the Texas Rangers.”

Before the Seahawks selected him in the third-round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson played two years of pro baseball in the Colorado Rockies’ minor league system, including a stay with eastern Washington’s Tri-City Dust Devils. In 2013, the Rangers took Wilson in the MLB Rule 5 draft, and since then the Seattle signal caller has made appearances at spring training and club workouts during the NFL offseason.

The Yankees said they expect Wilson to appear at camp in the coming weeks