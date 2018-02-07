James Webb III becomes 1st North Idaho College player to play in NBA

By North Idaho College Athletics

Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Webb, a 6’9 forward, played for the Cardinals during the 2012-13 season and averaged 9.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while helping the Cardinals earn a 26-5 record. The 24 year-old wing has become a high energy player for the Nets, averaging 15 minutes off the bench in 4 games since his debut. Webb went undrafted after leaving a year early from Boise State in 2016, but was originally signed by the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent. A severe ankle injury slowed his career in Philly, and the Nets picked him up off waivers and sent him to the NBA development G League, where he averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for Delaware. Webb had a season high 22 minutes against the New York Knicks, and scored his first NBA points on a 3 pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers. Webb is signed for the remainder of the season with the Nets.

Webb, a native of Augusta, Georgia, only played one season with the Cardinals before transferring to Boise State in the Mountain West Conference. Webb was selected as the MWC Conference Newcomer of the Year as a redshirt sophomore and helped the Broncos reach the 2015 NCAA tournament. As a redshirt junior Webb averaged 15.8 points and 9.1 rebound, and was selected to MWC first team honors. Other Cardinals selected in the NBA draft include Paul Rogers (Gonzaga) selected by the Los Angeles Lakers/2nd Round 1997. NIC Hall of Fame inductee Greg Wiltjer (Oregon State/ University of Vancouver) was selected by the Chicago Bulls/2nd Round 1984. His son Kyle was an NCAA All-American for Gonzaga University in 2016.