James Webb III becomes 1st North Idaho College player to play in NBA

Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.More >>
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.More >>
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.More >>
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...More >>
From Montana Sports Information: A freshman season that was showing so much promise and helping return the Montana women’s basketball team to Big Sky Conference contender has come to an abrupt end. It was confirmed on Tuesday that the knee injury suffered by Sophia Stiles in the third quarter of Saturday’s home win over North Dakota was a season-ending ACL tear. “It’s devastating to this team right now in so many ways,” said coach Shannon Schweyen. &ld...More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.More >>
The Idaho men got it done on the road on Saturday night, topping Sacramento State 81-58.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.More >>
MOSCOW, Idaho—The Vandal women led wire-to-wire Saturday afternoon, avenging their earlier loss to the Sacramento State Hornets. Idaho picked up its sixth straight win, sending the Hornets packing 101-66.More >>
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Idaho outscored UND 29-8 over the final eight minutes, turning a 16-point deficit into a five-point lead at the half.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Ferenz became the second Big Sky player and 17th in the NCAA to record a triple-double this season. She closed the afternoon with 15 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
Junior Mikayla Ferenz picked up her sixth 30-point performance and senior Geraldine McCorkell recorded her third consecutive double-double in Idaho's 79-71 win.More >>
Brayon Blake. Blake followed up his tremendous performance from Thursday night with another outstanding game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.More >>
Brayon Blake. Blake followed up his tremendous performance from Thursday night with another outstanding game, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds.More >>
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.More >>
Ferenz scored a game-high 33 points, jumping her up two spots into eighth Idaho's all-time scoring list with 1,385 career points.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>
Geraldine McCorkell, Mikayla Ferenz and Natalie Klinker led Idaho's efforts in the 74-51 win.More >>