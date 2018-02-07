Cougar football adds four on National Signing Day

National Signing Day part two is officially in the books for the Montana State Bobcats. The Cats added 11 to the 2018 recruiting class, bringing their grand total to 27.More >>
Bobby Hauck was hired at the beginning of December, and quickly went to work on his first recruiting class at the University of Montana. And today, Hauck could finally comment on the 26 players that his team signed.More >>
The Vandals inked nine high school seniors and one junior college transfer, adding to the 12 student-athletes signed during the early signing period in December.More >>
Former Cardinal basketball standout James Webb III became the first North Idaho College player to play in the NBA with his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on January 27, 2018 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.More >>
The Eastern Washington University football program signed eight high school players to national letters of intent on Feb. 7 to attend EWU and play for the school next fall.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
im Howell hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds to play in the game to lift top-ranked Whitman to a 100-99 win over 4th-ranked Whitworth.More >>
Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.More >>
Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark.More >>
Hodgins currently sits on top of the EWU leaderboard with 1,906 points as she looks to become the first Eagle and fourth Big Sky player to ever eclipse 2,000 points with just five regular season games remaining.More >>
Washington State University football added four student-athletes to its 2018 Signing Class Wednesday.More >>
Despite the loss, the Cougars set the school's single-season 3-point record (241) after making nine of them against Arizona.More >>
17 Cougar turnovers resulted in 26 points, including 12 in the final quarter, for the Trojans.More >>
Pelluer started the first three games of 2017 but missed the final 10 games with a foot injury.More >>
Washington State University President Kirk Schulz has selected Patrick Chun as the WSU Director of Athletics, it was announced Monday. Chun will be introduced at a press conference in the Rankich Club Room at Martin Stadium Tuesday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. He becomes the 14th individual to lead Cougar athletics in school history and begins his duties Feb. 5.More >>
During his seven years at Utah State, Shaver has been part of a Utah State program that played in a school-record six-straight bowl games.More >>
The Cougs snapped a five-game skid against the Huskies with the win while snapping a three-game losing streak in Pac-12 play.More >>
Robert Franks set a new Washington State single-game record after he made ten 3-pointers and helped the Cougars to a 78-53 win over Cal on Saturday.More >>
Jackson has been widely regarded as "the voice of college football" after spending 52 years as a broadcaster - 40 of those years at ABC Sports.More >>
The Cougars went into halftime with a 45-38 halftime lead, but failed to maintain the lead as Stanford outscored Washington state by 16 points in the second half.More >>
