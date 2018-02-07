5th ranked Blues defeat Whitworth women, 83-49

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Casey Poe scored a game-high 23 points as the fifth-ranked Whitman Blues defeated the Whitworth Pirates 83-49 on Tuesday evening.

Camy Aguinaldo scored 19 of her team-high 22 points in the first half for the Pirates (9-13, 4-9 NWC). Poe was one of three Blues (21-1, 13-0 NWC) that scored in double figures.

Whitman took a double digit lead right out of the gate as consecutive jumpers from Poe led the Blues on a 10-0 run over the first 4:41. Whitman held Whitworth to 21 percent shooting through the first quarter and led 16-9 at the end of it.

Aguinaldo scored all of the Pirate points in the period and continued her scoring tear in the second quarter. The freshman point guard scored 10 points in the period, finishing the half with 19. Aguinaldo ended the half shooting 6-13 from the floor and 3-4 on three-pointers.

Despite Aguinaldo's scoring outburst, and six points from Annie Estes, the Blues extended their lead in the second quarter. After Whitworth cut the defitcit to 25-18, Whitman responded with a 6-0 run to extend the lead back out to 13. Poe scored a pair of baskets in the run, and the Blues entered halftime with a 37-27 advantage.

The Blues pulled away early in the second half. Four players scored in a 10-2 Whitman run that opened the half and resulted in a 47-29 lead. Poe scored 11 of her 23 points in the third quarter, and the Blues finished the period with a 69-41 lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Aguinaldo and Estes were the only Pirates who finished the game in double figures. Estes replaced Madison Moffat in the starting lineup and scored 10 points with 5 rebounds. Grace Douglas dished five assists for the Bucs.

Maegan Martin and Makana Stone scored 13 and 10 points respectively to join Poe in double figures. Stone also pulled down 14 rebounds, seven of which were offensive, to earn a double-double.

Up next, the Pirates travel to Newberg, Ore. for a matchup with the George Fox Bruins on Friday, Feb. 9.