Three Bucs earn NWC weekly honors

By Whitworth Athletics

SPOKANE, Wash. – Three Whitworth Pirates received weekly honors from the Northwest Conference for their performances in the last week.

Madelyn Carlson (pitching) and Sara Gayer (batting) swept NWC Softball Student-Athlete of the Week honors, and Kyle Roach was the NWC Men's Basketball Student-Athlete of the week.

Carlson (Fr., Ravensdale, Wash.) tossed three complete games in the Pirates' opening weekend, though none were seven innings long. In her debut, Carlson struck out nine and allowed just one run in a six inning victory over Chapman. She tossed eight innings and gave up two runs in an extra inning victory over La Verne the next day. In the final game of the weekend, Carlson tossed five shutout innings in a mercy-rule win.

Gayer (Fr., San Jose, Calif) went 8-13 (.617) with three extra base hits and three walks in her first weekend of collegiate competition. The shortstop finished the weekend with a .706 on base percentage and played in five of Whitworth's six games in the team's opening weekend.

Roach (Jr., Marinwood, Calif.) scored a career-high 39 points to lead Whitworth to a 76-70 victory over Lewis & Clark. He also contributed 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists against Pacific (Ore.) the day prior.